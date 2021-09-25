Bought a new smartphone? These are the four best SIM only deals to go with it

If you're currently on the search for a new SIM plan, there are a lot of offers to work through. To help speed up the process, we've picked out the four deals that we feel lead the way.

These plans in question come from Three, Smarty, Voxi, and EE. For the best overall value, Three's 30GB for £10 a month SIM stands out. It comes with 5G and is one of the best SIM only deals we've seen from Three in a while.

Alternatively, for those who want to get their hands on EE and its leading speeds, the best option will likely be EE's 160GB for £20 a month deal. While it isn't EE's cheapest offer, it's certainly the best option overall considering the amount of data.

For those who don't want to be tied into a long contract, Voxi and Smarty have some great alternatives, both offering 1-month rolling contracts. With Smarty, you'll get 30GB for £10 a month and Voxi can offer 50GB for £15 a month but also unlimited use of social media and streaming apps, as well as 5G.

1. Three's impressive value 5G option:

Three SIM| 12 month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

This SIM plan from Three is fantastic, offering 5G at an affordable price. You'll only pay £10 a month but you'll be rewarded with 30GB of data. When it comes to the four main networks (Three, EE, O2 and Vodafone) you'll find it hard to find a SIM with better value than this right now.View Deal

2. The best SIM plan from EE:

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 5G ready | £20/pm

As both the UK's fastest and most popular network, EE is going to be an obvious choice for a lot of people. Usually, it's pretty pricey but with this SIM plan, you'll only pay £20 a month for a total of 160GB of data. That's plenty for most people's monthly needs, offering hours of phone usage and downloads.View Deal

3. Smarty's flexible and cheap SIM:

Smarty SIM | 1-month contract | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

Smarty is going to be a leading choice for anyone who wants something a bit more flexible. You'll only be tied in for 1 month at a time, allowing you to leave at any time. With this deal, you'll get 50GB of data while only paying £12 a month. That is easily one of the best options around for this price.View Deal

4. Unlimited social media and streaming with Voxi:

Voxi SIM | 1 month rolling | 15GB 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Voxi is a lot like Smarty in that it uses flexible 1-month rolling contracts and is a pretty affordable option. Where Voxi gets a lead is in its offerings of free social media and streaming. With this 5G SIM plan, you won't use up any data on apps including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime video, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more. There is also a cheaper option from Voxi but it doesn't include free unlimited streaming, just social media use.View Deal