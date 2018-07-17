Bose QuietComfort 25 deal sees price slashed to just £139.95

Let the Amazon Prime Day deal frenzy go straight to your head with these over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones from Bose.

The QuietComfort 25's usual retail price of £289.95 has plummeted to only £139.95, with a saving of over 50%.

Bose are renowned for the sound quality of their audio products, and the QuietComfort 25s are no exception. It's been four years since the model was first released, and while the wired cable lacks the convenience of wireless alternatives from more more recent years – such as their 2016 successors, the QuietComfort 35s – these are still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

If you're looking for a high-end headphone product for watching films, listening to music, or playing a podcast on your commute, this is one of the best deals you'll find.

Bose QuietComfort 25: was £289.95, now £139.95 at Amazon

Four years old and still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. The Bose QuietComfort range was worth a full-price buy anyway, but a hefty £150 saving makes them an even more necessary purchase.View Deal

One of the main improvements to the QuietComfort range was in allowing the headphones' noise-cancelling features to be turned off, meaning you could use the QuietComfort 25s for standard listening without rapidly draining the battery.

Even with noise-cancelling activated, however, we still found they lasted for a solid 35 hours, if not slightly more. They're also ideally suited for use in transit, with a sporty, collapsible design and a cotton/felt material to prevent overheating.

The deal applies to both Android and iOS-compatible models, for the headphones' original black/blue design.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.