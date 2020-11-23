Black Friday has just produced the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 deal...well, ever

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has been sat on the market for a while now, so we were completely ready for Black Friday to smash its price to pieces. And that's exactly what has happened.

As part of its Black Friday phone deals, the retailer Mobiles.co.uk has included a Samsung Galaxy S20 deal that somehow costs less than the device's SIM-free cost alone.

The tariff costs £30 a month and with the use of the code 10OFF, £115 upfront. That comes together for a total cost of £845 - £54 cheaper than the handset's original RRP.

Considering the 60GB of 5G data on Vodafone you're getting with this deal, it's very difficult to argue with that pricing, especially as it's the cheapest tariff we've seen on the phone!

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: this market-leading offer

The cheapest deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 100GB 250GB data | FREE upfront | £41 a month

While £41 a month is a fair wad of cash, for what you're getting, this is an absolute steal. You'll get Samsung's best-ever phone with a huge 250GB data limit, and to top it off you won't have to pay anything upfront. Oh, and did we forget to say it's cheaper overall than buying the device outright?

Samsung Galaxy S20: why is it so good?

The cheapest of the S20 devices (until the S20 FE came along) but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities.

It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.

All of that comes together, along with the extremely affordable pricing, to make one of the best value Samsung devices on the market right now.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review