Best SIM only deals for Boxing Day 2019: from £5 a month to unlimited data

Are you one of the lucky ones? Did a ridiculously generous partner or loved one go big this Christmas and buy you a brand new smartphone? Well, once you've had chance to remove your jaw from the floor, you'll inevitably need to consider what SIM only deal to grab for your new device.

The good news is that quite a few retailers and networks got started on the port and brandy early this year and have been handing out cheap SIM only deals like they were Christmas cards. They range from the ridiculously cheap (how does a fiver a month sound?) to the absurdly good value (unlimited data for £18 per month anyone?) - basically, there's something for everyone.

So don't waste any more time when you should be battling that new jigsaw puzzle or sat watching the Gavin & Stacey special. Simply cast your eyes below, take your pick and then wait for your SIM to be delivered to your door in a few days.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Our top 5 best Boxing Day SIM only deals:

1. The completely unlimited one

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

In our view, your search could start and end here. Three delivered this all time best value SIM only deal on Black Friday and it's still going strong. Bills for under £20 is good, but when you consider that you get unlimited data, calls and texts...it's unreal! We have no idea how much longer this might last, so lap it up if you don't want to miss out.

View Deal

2. The really, really cheap one

3. The one with the fastest 4G speeds

EE SIM only | 12 months | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month

Unlike the iD offer above, this is for the 'power users' out there. The kind of person that needs super smooth streaming, really rapid downloading and a data limit that's not going to run out straight away. This 50GB data offer from EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - ticks all the boxes.View Deal

4. The one that doesn't tie you down

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Smarty is bringing the competition, offering a major 30GB of data for a mere £10 a month. And to make this offer even better, Smarty contracts only last for 1 month meaning you can stay for as long (or little) as you like. A real tempter if you hate the idea of being tied into a long commitment.

View Deal

5. The simply great value one