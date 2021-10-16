Best monitors for Xbox Series X 2021

Only the best monitors for Xbox Series X can truly do that next-gen console justice. Trust us on this: where your Xbox gaming experience is concerned, an excellent 4K monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR capability is this console’s ideal match. After all, the Xbox Series X is packing power massive enough to handle even 8K gaming (according to Microsoft, at least), so anything less than 4K/60fps gameplay might put a damper on things.

The only snag is that while 4K gaming panels have been around for a while, they’re not exactly all-around affordable. Budget and mid-range 4K monitors have to make sacrifices while the kitted-out ones will cost you an arm and a leg. So, before you commit, know that the price of entry isn’t going to be wallet-friendly. However, if you do have the cash, that ultimate monitor for your Xbox Series X will be more than worth the splurge.

To help you narrow down your options and make it easier to choose, we gathered the best monitors for Xbox Series X below. For good measure, we’ve even included our price comparison tool – so that you might save a few bucks if a monitor deal is available.

(Image credit: Acer)

1. Acer Nitro XV282K Best Xbox Series X monitor overall Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great picture quality + Excellent gaming features Reasons to avoid - Average contrast

Also our top pick as the best monitor for PS5 , the Acer Nitro XV282K’s appeal to console gamers is undeniable. It has all the makings of an excellent Xbox Series X and PS5 display without the incredibly steep price. Don’t get us wrong; it’s still plenty expensive, but less so than other options out there. As long as you’re okay with a smaller 28-inch screen and only DisplayHDR 400. Neither are deal-breakers anyway, especially since you’re getting that impeccable ultra HD resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, that size is just perfect for desk gaming.

(Image credit: Acer)

2. Acer Predator CG7 Best big-screen monitor for Xbox Series X Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 3 x HDMI 2.1 HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 1000 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Responsive with G-Sync support + Plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Lacking in features for something expensive

The Acer Predator CG7 might burn a 43-inch monitor-sized hole in your bank account, but there’s no denying this is the ultimate monitor for console gaming. Its massive size isn’t the only thing that will put you smack in the middle of the action; its 4K resolution and proper DisplayHDR 1000 will as well. Being a sort of TV replacement, there’s also a whole lot of ports here, so if you also want to use it to connect your PS5, gaming PC, and laptop – not to mention, your slew of peripherals – have at it. We’re also fond of its RGB lighting in the back so be sure to turn that on. We only wish it also supported Dolby Vision, especially considering its price.

Read the full review: Acer Predator CG7

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG 27UD88-W Best affordable Xbox Series X monitor Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.0 HDR: None TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 440 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Beautiful image with Freesync compatibility + Good price to performance ratio Reasons to avoid - 60Hz refresh rate

Those who cannot afford a monitor over $1,000/£1,000 – you’ve just splurged on an Xbox Series X, after all – will be glad to know that they have a cheaper option. The more affordably priced LG 27UD88-W will deliver that sharp 4K gameplay you want in a 27-inch package without costing a fortune, and it’s a terrific prospect for those who aren’t too picky about picture quality. There is a caveat, however. Its HDMI 2.0 ports mean that your Xbox Series X experience tops out at 30fps so it isn’t going to be the smoothest. Still, its an excellent monitor to tide you over until you’ve replenished your savings

Read the full review: LG 27UD88-W

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

4. Gigabyte Aorus FV43U Best HDR monitor for Xbox Series X Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 1000 TODAY'S BEST DEALS £949.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fabulous gaming display + Proper HDR Reasons to avoid - Strange port placement

The Gigabyte Aorus FV43U is the monitor that rules them all, size-wise, HDR support-wise – and if you have a lot of money to spare, it’s worth taking a look. While it does have the same features as the Acer Predator CG7 – DisplayHDR 1000, 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution – and also sits around the same price point, it has a few aces up its sleeves. That includes its terrific sounding 12W speakers and its Quantum Dot panel for even more vibrant colors and much better viewing angles, not to mention a higher DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. And, that’s while being ever so slightly cheaper as well.

Read the full review: Gigabyte Aorus FV43U

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

5. Gigabyte Aorus FO48U Best OLED display for Xbox Series X Specifications Screen size: 47.5-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 HDR: HDR10/HLG TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2,010.64 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Deep contrast and vibrant colors you’d expect from OLED + Suprisingly great audio quality Reasons to avoid - Not as bright as LCD rivals

You’ll quite easily forgive the exorbitantly-priced Gigabyte Aorus FO48U for not missing out on things like Dolby Vision. This absolutely gorgeous gaming monitor already has most of the things you could want from an Xbox Series X monitor – an almost 50-inch display, ultra HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync, and HDR – and then some. And, by some we don’t just mean its speakers that blast excellent audio quality, though that is a nice addition. We actually mean its OLED panel that delivers deep blacks, vibrant colors, and excellent contrast. Gaming on this is an absolutely glorious experience, and if you haven’t gotten into OLED monitors yet, here’s a compelling reason to do it.