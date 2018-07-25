The best laptops for mining 2018: top notebooks for mining cryptocurrencies

Who says you need a gigantic mining PC stuffed with 10 of the best graphics cards to mine for Bitcoin? With this list of the best mining laptops you can buy today, we’ve gathered together all the best laptops that can be used for mining.

There are a few things you need to consider when you go out to buy the best laptop for mining. First, you need to think about which cryptocurrency you’re planning to mine. These days, a lot of the profitable cryptocurrencies from just a few months ago aren’t making as much money. That’s not to mention that certain cryptocurrencies are just easier to mine on mobile hardware than others.

You should also pay special attention to the laptop’s warranty, as you’ll put even the best laptops for mining through much more stress than the average user.

The best laptops for mining will feature the best processors and GPUs, as these are the two most important components when you’re mining for cryptocurrency.

Why should you use a laptop for mining? The best mining laptops are much more compact and portable, so you can easily get some mining done without building an extension on your house, and, more importantly, you can mine on the go. Read on to check out our picks of the best mining laptops you can buy in 2018.

The best mining laptops 2018

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

A powerful laptop for mining

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ (quad core 3.5GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB DDR4, up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD | Storage: 256GB SSD

Fantastic value

Great battery life

Touchy track pad

Screen isn't the best

Gaming laptops are a great choice for mining laptops, as they usually come with graphics cards that can help mine. This makes the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop a great option for a mining laptop. It offers absolutely fantastic value for money, especially compared to other gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics chip is a good performer when it comes to mining, and it's backed up ably thanks to the Core i5 CPU. Battery life on this laptop is also superb.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

2. Razer Blade Pro

Finally, a desktop replacement with portability in mind

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ - i7-7820HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) – 1080 (8GB GDDR5X) | RAM: 16 – 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz matte IPS – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IGZO touchscreen with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB – 2TB PCIe SSD

Starboard trackpad placement

A desktop experience you can finally carry

Off-putting price

Less than 5 hours of battery life

Finally, Razer has introduced a full desktop replacement that won’t weigh you down. Measuring in at just 0.88 inches thick with the option between a 17-inch 1080p display running at 1120Hz or a 4K touchscreen panel rocking G-Sync, the Razer Blade pro also introduces the company’s ultra low-profile mechanical switches to a notebook for the first time. And, when it comes to mining, this is a great choice, as it features a powerful graphics card, combined with a great processor and plenty of RAM.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Pro

3. Dell XPS 15

A good, portable, mining laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

The fantastic Dell XPS 15 is great for mining, thanks to its discrete GPU. Plus, it has a stylish, ultra-portable design, so it can easily be carried around with you if you need to get some mining done while traveling. And, thanks to Dell’s fantastic build quality and customer support, it’s not only an efficient mining machine, but you can rely on it as well.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

4. HP Pavilion 15

A great budget mining laptop

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 6GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 512GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Thinner and lighter

Tons of options

Shallow, squishy keyboard

If you want to save some cash to help make your ROI faster, then the HP Pavilion 15 is a great choice, as it features decent amounts of power, while keeping the price to a relatively sensible level. The low cost means you have less of an initial outlay to make back, just don’t expect to make a fortune with this laptop.

Read our hands-on review: HP Pavilion 15

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

A hugely powerful laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 120Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Astonishingly powerful

Innovative and quiet cooling

Laughable battery life

Poor keyboard and ergonomics

Featuring Nvidia’s Max-Q technology, the Asus Zephyrus GX501 combines the heralded thinness of an Ultrabook with the performance that can produce some excellent results when mining. It's powerful, thin and virtually silent if noise is a cause for distraction in your everyday routine. It's expensive, but this could be a wise investment for a canny miner.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

6. Razer Blade 2018

A beautiful mobile mining rig

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 16GB, up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Impressive GPU performance

Sleek design

Expensive

If you’re looking to get some mining done on the road, and you don’t want to attract the awkward stares that hauling around a hulking gaming laptop brings with it, you might want to look into the Razer Blade 2018. It features a powerful Max-Q GTX 1070, which should help soften the blow to your ROI, and it weighs in at just 4.63 pounds, so it’s extremely easy to carry around wherever you need to go. This thin and light design means it gets hot under pressure, but pack a laptop cooler when you travel and you should be able to make some cash, even when you’re on the road.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 2018

7. Gigabyte Aorus X9

A dual-card laptop for serious mining

CPU: Intel Core i7-7820HK | Graphics: 2 x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 17.3-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dual graphics cards

Amazing performance

Practically non-existent battery life

If you really want the best laptop for mining, look no further than the Gigabyte Aorus X9. It’s going to cost a fortune, but it may be a great investment, as it comes with two GTX 1070 cards, which are the best mining GPUs in the world at the moment, and are therefore very hard to track down – and are extremely expensive. Having multiple GPUs will improve your mining hash rates and could prove to be a wise financial move in the long run.

Read our review: Gigabyte Aorus X9