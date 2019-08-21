Asus ZenBook 13 Edition 30 is a ridiculously premium limited-edition laptop

Asus has announced the limited edition ZenBook 13 Edition 30, a super-stylish luxury laptop to celebrate its 30th birthday.

Encased in a hand-crafted and fitted genuine Italian leather body in Pearl White, with Rose Gold diamond-cut edges and 18-karat rose-gold logo, this is an insanely premium-looking (or garish, depending on your tastes) laptop, and it seems like Asus is going all out to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

To accompany the design, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 will come with some exclusive accessories, including a Pearl White mouse, a leather-look box and mouse pad, and a genuine-leather sleeve.

ScreenPad star

It’s not all about the outside bling, however, as Asus has packed in some new features within the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 as well. This includes the new ScreenPad 2.0, which is a touchscreen placed where the trackpad of a laptop usually is. According to Asus, the ScreenPad 2.0 of the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 is more energy efficient, more than doubling battery life when the ScreenPad is in use.

It also features impressively thin bezels around the screen, with a 95% screen-to-body ratio, which Asus claims makes it the world’s most compact laptop in its class.

Other specs include an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, 16GB of RAM, SSD and Wi-Fi 5. It’s available exclusively at the Asus Store for $1,399.99 (around £1,200, AU$2,000), which isn’t too bad considering the flashy design.