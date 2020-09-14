Apple Watch SE release date, price, news and leaks

The Apple Watch SE is rumored to share the same design as the Apple Watch 4

Rumors have emerged suggesting that a new, lower-specced Apple Watch SE could launch at the same time as the new Apple Watch 6 at the 'Time Flies' event on September 15.

The source of the murmurings is Jon Prosser, whose predictions haven't always been on point, but a more affordable version of the flagship smartwatch is an interesting idea that would open up a much wider market who would baulk at the price of a flagship smartwatch.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S GPS 40mmCodename: N140BCellular 40mmCodename: N142SGPS 42mmCodename: N142BCellular 42mm- Series 4 design- No always-on display- No ECG- M9 chipComing at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event.September 11, 2020

Prosser says that the device isn't officially listed as 'Apple Watch SE', so its final name is subject to change, but it would fit with Apple's existing naming strategy.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new, lower-specced Apple Watch, rumored to be launching alongside the Apple Watch 6

A new, lower-specced Apple Watch, rumored to be launching alongside the Apple Watch 6 When is it out? Might be announced at the Apple Event on September 15, with pre-orders starting soon after

Might be announced at the Apple Event on September 15, with pre-orders starting soon after What will it cost? Under $399 / £399 / AU$649 (which we're expecting to be the launch price of the Apple Watch 6)

Considering the price difference between the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone SE, a new lower-specced Apple Watch SE could be surprisingly cheap. We anticipate the Apple Watch 6 costing around $399 / £399 / AU$649, but an Apple Watch SE might be closer to $250 / £250 / AU$450.

That would make it a serious challenger to the likes of the newly launched Fitbit Sense, which offers lots of advanced fitness and health tracking tools, but lacks the broad support and range of third-party apps you get with watchOS. A device that bridges the gap between feature-packed smartwatches and more simple fitness trackers might prove to be a winner.

Apple Watch SE design and display

According to Prosser, the Apple Watch SE is based on the same design as the Apple Watch 4 (which is almost identical to the current Apple Watch 5). He says that it will be available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Apple Watch SE specs and features

Prosser's information suggests that the 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch SE will be available in both GPS-only and cellular versions.

They will lack an always-on display (which should help conserve battery life), and will certainly offer fewer features than the Apple Watch 6, though we can't yet be specific.

Apple Watch SE fitness

Prosser's info suggests that the Apple Watch SE won't feature an ECG, but there's no other information about its potential fitness tracking features so far.