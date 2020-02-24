Yet another AMD Ryzen 4000 benchmark has leaked – and it's looking good

We've been keeping our eyes peels since AMD announced its Ryzen 4000 mobile processors at CES 2020. Leaks have continued to show off compelling performance levels, and the latest leak shows AMD's high-end options beating Intels in benchmarks shared by Twitter leaker @_rogame.

3dmark 11 PerformancePhysics score:4800U 8C/16T: 1249010710U 25W 6C/12T: 111944700U 8C/8T: 10500 1065G7 25W : 96404500U 6C/6T: 79474300U 4C/4T: 6772Graphics score : 4800U 8CU : 61214700U 7CU : 54321065G7 25W : 46134500U 6CU : 42034300U 5CU : 335510710U 25W : 1945February 24, 2020

The benchmarks are from 3DMark 11 and focus on both physics and graphics. We've previously seen the Ryzen 4000 processors perform near desktop levels in this benchmark, and this latest batch shows them holding up.

While we'd previously seen the Ryzen 7 4800U hit a physics score just short of 12,000 in 3DMark 11, the latest benchmark sees it go even further with a score 12,490. That's a tidy lead over the Intel Core i7-10710U's benchmark of 11,194 and well beyond the Intel Core i7-1065G7's 9,640. All the more impressive given that the AMD chip runs at a 15W TDP while both Intel chips were benchmarked at a 25W TDP.

Then there's the consideration for integrated graphics. The benchmarks show that even the integrated graphics of AMD's Ryzen 3 4300U stomp on the Intel UHD Graphics seen in the Core i7-10710U, and the iGPUs in both Ryzen 7 models have a considerable lead over the Intel Iris Plus Graphics of the Intel Core i7-1065G7.

Not coming from behind anymore

If these leaked benchmarks are truly indicative of the type of real-world performance AMD's next batch of mobile processors can offer, it could complete AMD's shakeup of the CPU marketplace.

AMD has already turn the tides on Intel in the desktop market, with its Ryzen processors surging in sales. We saw AMD leave Intel behind with high sales late last year, and that doesn't seem likely to stop with the strength of its processors. The move to Zen 2 mobile processors could help AMD gain a stronger foothold in the laptop market, where Intel has maintained a stronger foothold.

Given that AMD's Ryzen 4000-series mobile processors appear ready to compete with even some of the best processors for desktop, it doesn't seem like a stretch to expect them to garner many consumers interest, especially when it comes to powering the thinnest and lightest laptops.

We still have to wait and see how well the chips perform in the wild, and consider how many laptop manufacturers actually go with AMD on their popular laptop models. And, of course, we're still waiting to see how AMD shakes up the GPU market with Big Navi.