AMD Radeon Pro 5600M may make the 16-inch MacBook Pro the fastest ever

Apple’s newly-launched 16-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with an Apple-exclusive 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU, has outperformed the iMac and iMac Pro in early benchmarking tests.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro model is now available to purchase, and YouTube channel Max Tech has already put the specced-out laptop through its process.

In Geekbench 5 Metal tests, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 5600M graphics scored an impressive 43,144. That's a huge improvement compared to the previous top-end model with an 8GB AMD 550M GPU, which scored 28,748, and doubles the performance of the entry-level model with the 4GB 3500M, which scored 21,328.

These are the best Macs and MacBooks

We've also rounded up the best desktop PCs of 2020

AMD graphics cards: the best AMD GPUs you can buy today

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with 5600M graphics also looks set to outperform its predecessors when it comes to gaming. In the Unigine Heaven Gaming Test, the new model scored an impressive 75.7 FPS. By comparison, the 5500M and 5300M models scored 51.1fps and 38.4 fps, respectively.

The new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU even tested better than the AMD Vega graphics in Apple's more-powerful desktop machines, namely the Vega 48 and the Vega 56 in the iMac and iMac Pro.

This performance gains can largely be credited to the AMD's Radeon Pro 5600M’s use of "ultra-fast, low-power" High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) rather than GDDR6. The 7nm Navi GPU also boasts 40 compute units and delivers up to 5.3 Tflops; by comparison the Radeon Pro 500M has 24 CUs delivers up to 4.0 Tflops.

Although the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU makes the 16-inch MacBook Pro an even more expensive machine, the upgrade will set you back some $800, making the cost of the machine an eye-watering $3,199.

Via Wccftech