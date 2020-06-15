Apple quietly upgrades its most powerful MacBook Pro and Mac

Apple has quietly added new upgrade options for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro, its two most powerful computing devices.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro can now be configured to come with the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with 8GB of integrated HBM2 memory.

Upgrading to that will add $700/£700/AU$1,050 to the final price, but for people who want to take advantage of HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory 2), rather than GDDR6, then it could well be worth an upgrade.

SSD kit for Mac Pro

Apple’s Mac Pro also gets a new SSD kit that allows customers to add extra super-fast storage to their powerful PC.

The kit is apparently easily installed by customers themselves, all includes two SSD modules with options for 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB capacities.

This offers some welcome flexibility to people – especially creative professionals – who want to expand the storage of the Mac Pro.

Both the new GPU option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the SSD kit for Mac Pro are available to buy right now.

