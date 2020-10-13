Amazon Prime Day 2020: save an incredible £200 on this chic coffee machine

Treating yourself to a high-spec coffee machine may feel luxurious – but it doesn't need to come at a luxury price, as proven by this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal.

The retailer has slashed the price of the Sage The Barista Express Machine from £599.95 to just £399.99 – an enormous saving of £200 (well, £199.96 if you want to be precise).

That's the lowest price we've seen for this particular coffee machine by quite a margin – and we expect it will sell out rather quickly as a result. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Sage The Barista Express Machine: £599.95 £399.99 at Amazon

This one-stop-shop coffee machine does it all: it grinds your beans, makes espresso, and foams your milk – all with an incredible £200 discount.View Deal

This stylish manual espresso machine allows you to grind the coffee beans yourself, with an adjustable grind and dose control to ensure you make the correct amount of coffee.

Built-in temperature control means water is maintained within +/- 1° Celsius, while the steam wand allows you to froth up your milk to create interesting latte art (or if you're like us, you'll just dump it on the top of your coffee).

Sage says that The Barista Express Machine takes you from bean to espresso in less than a minute – though we daresay this takes a little practice to achieve – and its stainless steel design should make it easy to clean once you're done.

