Amazon Kindle deals include new-low prices on the best ereaders you can buy

Some of the best Prime Day discounts are on products from the company, and the Amazon Kindle deals in particular knock loads of money off the most popular series of ereaders.

Lots of these Kindle deals knock the readers down to the lowest prices we've seen them go for, making it easier than ever to pick up a new device in the Prime Day sales.

Amazon Kindles are commonly acknowledged as the best ereaders you can buy, so these sales are great if you've been looking for one to buy. If you do end up buying one too, just know we've got plenty of guides on them, like how to put a PDF on your Kindle or what you should do to prepare once you've bought a Kindle in the sales.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Amazon Kindle deals on Prime Day in the US

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few dollars. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Get a steep discount on this child-friendly version of the Kindle, which comes with a Rainbow Birds-themed cover. You also get a year of Amazon Kids+ bundled in with this one, which offers an existing library of books to enjoy. Not a bad gift purchase this Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For Prime Day 2021, you can score a massive $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (32GB): $159.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Get the higher capacity version of Amazon's waterproof e-reader at a steep discount for Prime Day 2021. This beats the previous best price by $5, and the weeks-long battery life should ensure you get all the reading time you need from this one.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (8GB): $249.99 $184.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - If you want the Kindle with the best display around, consider this Prime Day 2021 deal, which takes the Oasis within $10 of its previous lowest price. 8GB capacity should be enough for any books and audiobooks you throw at it, but if you want the 32GB version instead, that's also discounted. View Deal

Today's best Amazon Kindle deals on Prime Day in the UK

Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few pounds. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - Get a steep discount on this child-friendly version of the Kindle, which comes with a Rainbow Birds-themed cover. You also get a year of Amazon Kids+ bundled in with this one, which offers an existing library of books to enjoy. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Enjoy a massive £40 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) Essentials Bundle: £172.97 £122.97 at Amazon

Save £50 - This bundle gives you an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite as well as a leather case and power adaptor, giving you all the extras you need to properly enjoy the tablet experience.

View Deal

There are three different types of Amazon Kindle, and the best one for you depends on your budget and needs.

The Amazon Kindle is the lowest-end model which gets you the base Kindle experience, of a basic plastic ereader which you can read books on.

If you opt for an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, you're getting a device with a few more features, like an improved screen and better backlighting for a better display.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis is the top-end model. The design includes a ridge which makes the device easier to hold, the screen has warmth features as well as a higher resolution, and the metal build makes it hardier too.

More Amazon Kindle deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Kindle models from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals