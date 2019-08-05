OnePlus 7T Pro image leak will have you hoping there's more than meets the eye

Two pictures, allegedly of the OnePlus 7T Pro, have made their way on to the Internet.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are expect to be the successors to the OnePlus 7 series, which was unveiled back in May, but are unlikely be out before October this year, if you follow the firm's previous 'T' edition launches.

This OnePlus 7T Pro leak saw images shared on SlashLeaks and Weibo, and provides us with a potentially clear look at the rumored handset which, from first glance, doesn't appear to be all that visually different from the OnePlus 7 Pro.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks | Weibo)

As you can see on the pictures above, the OnePlus 7T Pro appears to be in a shell case and looks eerily similar to the 7 Pro, however on closer inspection you'll notice the speaker grills on the phone seem to be more prominent.

This could mean one of two things: either the phone in the picture is the OnePlus 7T Pro or it's a prototype of the 7 Pro from before.

What to expect from the new iPhone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launches on August 7

Foldable phones will be available this year

Invisible upgrades likely

We're not expecting a lot of cosmetic changes in the OnePlus 7T Pro from the 7 Pro - in the past the 'T' model have been incremental upgrades mainly focused on under-the-hood enhancements.

That means upgrades may include the recently announced Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, a higher refresh rate display, and even wireless charging. Additionally, one of the pictures also indicates that the phone is running on Android Q Beta.

Likely, the pop-up selfie camera that debuted with the OnePlus 7 Pro will make an appearance in the upcoming successor.

It's worth taking this leak with a pinch of salt as we're almost three months away from the expected official launch of the phones.