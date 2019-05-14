OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 32,999

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have finally been launched in India. This marks the first time OnePlus has gone on to launch two phones in a single day. While both of them come under the all-new OnePlus 7 series, there are major differences between them, right from the hardware that they pack to the prices.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro pricing and availability

The OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 37,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The former comes in Mirror Grey finish while the latter will be available in Mirror Grey and Red colours.

OnePlus 7 will be available sometime in June as no official date has been revealed yet.

OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and will come in Mirror Grey colour. The second variant has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and costs Rs 52,999. It will be available in classic Mirror Grey colour along with the new Almond and Nebula Blue hues. The OnePlus 7 Pro tops at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage making it the most expensive OnePlus phone till date at Rs 57,999. This variant will only be available in blue colour.

OnePlus 7 Pro will go on sale for the first time on May 16 at 12 PM on Amazon India for Amazon Prime subscribers. For non-subscribers, the sale starts on May 17. Simultaneous sales will be held on OnePlus India Store with the phone also being available at OnePlus offline stores.

OnePlus 7 specifications

Image Credit: TechRadar

OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, flush with a waterdrop notch. The display is topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass for added protection. OnePlus has improved the in-display fingerprint sensor for the OnePlus 7 series and it's faster than ever now with the third generation sensor. The stereo speakers have been fine-tuned by Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.

Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 for graphic-intensive tasks. This is paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based OxygenOS and OnePlus promises Android updates for the next two years.

The dual camera setup on the back consists of a primary 48MP sensor and a secondary 5MP depth sensor. The cameras support HDR and can also record 4K videos at 60fps. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera which also doubles up as facial recognition system for the phone.

OnePlus 7 has a 3,700mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

Image Credit: TechRadar

OnePlus 7 Pro sets a new benchmark for OnePlus in terms of design, display and cameras. The Pro variant features a 6.67-inch OLED panel with QHD+ (3440 x 1440 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There's no notch on the front which gives the phone a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also topped with a 3D Gorilla Glass unlike the 2.5D glass on the regular variant.

The display on the OnePlus 7 Pro also supports HDR10+ which makes it one of the best screens to watch videos on. This, along with the 90Hz refresh rate should make for a delightful visual experience.

As there is no cutout for any kind of notch on the front, OnePlus has gone ahead and embedded the 16MP selfie camera in the body of the phone itself. Through a motorized mechanism, the front camera pops-up from the top edge. As far as the durability of the motor is considered, OnePlus claims to have tested it for around 300,000 cycles. In the event of slippage, the accelerometer detects the phone falling and closes the front camera to avoid damage automatically.

OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first OnePlus phone to come with three cameras on the back. These are- 48MP primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an aperture of f/1.6, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and an ultra-wide 16MP snapper with 117-degree field-of-view. The primary and telephoto cameras are backed by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and supported by dual LED flash and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus). The cameras can shoot upto 4K at 60fps just like the regular OnePlus 7 model.

OnePlus 7 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the RAM capacity goes upto 12GB for this one with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, making it the first phone in the world to use UFS3.0 based storage. In addition, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 10-layer liquid cooling solution that helps dissipate heat more effectively through the body of the phone.

It has a 4,000mAh battery which supports the new Warp Charge 30 fast charging solution by OnePlus. This is upto 34% fast than the charging speeds on the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus also announced Wireless Bullets 2 with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX HD support. The Wireless Bullets 2 can last for over 14 hours on a single charge.