All Voxi SIM only deals and phone contracts now come with free 5G

If you're on VOXI, or are thinking of getting involved, you may be pleased to hear that it now offers 5G data speeds on all of its plans. That means all new and current VOXI by Vodafone customers will get access to the fastest data you can get on a smartphone right now, for free.

The upgraded speed access means that anyone with a phone that supports 5G who is in an area with Vodafone 5G coverage will be able to enjoy speeds of up to ten times faster than 4G, without paying a penny more.

Voxi - one of the Love Island sponsors this year - has been offering 5G for a little while now but originally it was exclusively available on select plans. Now, any phone contract or SIM plan will come 5G ready. This means you get those increased speeds in 340 places across Europe with 100 of those located in the UK.

VOXI offers data plans but also dishes out lots of free data. This endless data, as it's known, lets you access the likes of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Twitter – all for free without using your data allowance. This applies to the £10 per month deal, which comes with 15GB of data.

The £15 per month plan, with 20GB of data, also extends the endless data to TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play.

For anyone claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or employment-based Universal Credit, VOXI currently offers a six-month £10 per month plan with unlimited calls, texts and data – until 31 October 2021.

