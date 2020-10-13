All the best Garmin deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has slashed the price of Garmin watches for Prime Day 2020, with deals on everything from the top-end Fenix 6 to the budget Forerunner 45, plus everything in between.

There are some truly impressive discounts on offer here, with many devices dropping to their lowest prices ever on Amazon. For example, the Garmin Fenix 6 dropped to £369 for Prime Day last year, but is now even cheaper at just £356. That's a great deal on one of the best multi-sports watches you can buy.

There are also big savings to be had on Garmin's smart mid-range watches, including the stylish Vivoactive 3, which has only been this cheap once before. We'd be surprised to see the price drop this low again in 2020.

Read on for all the best Garmin deals available right now for Amazon Prime Day. If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best Garmin deals where you live.

Garmin Fenix 6: £471.16 £356 at Amazon

One of the world's best fitness trackers has received a huge discount for Prime Day, knocking over £100 off the original price. The Fenix 6 is unbeatable for outdoor fitness tracking, from triathlons to skiing. It's extremely tough too, and its large face provides plenty of room for stats and maps.

Garmin Fenix 6S: £444.44 £356 at Amazon

The Fenix 6 range are some of the best multi-sports watches you can buy. The Fenix 6S is a slightly smaller version of the original watch, but it nevertheless packed full of features, including multiple navigation systems for increased accuracy, altitude-adjusted SPO2, a dedicated climb planning tool, on-watch performance metrics and much more. Available in black or white.

Garmin Instinct: £220 £169.99 at Amazon

One of Garmin's toughest fitness trackers, the Instinct is a GPS watch that's water-resistant to 100m, and resistant to extreme temperatures and shocks. Its navigation tech is particularly impressive, with route planning, plus TracBack so you can improvise a route then find your way home.

Garmin Vivoactive 3: £149 £122.99 at Amazon

One of Garmin's most stylish fitness watches, the Vivoactive 3 is smart enough for everyday wear, but still packed with advanced features including on-board GPS, activity tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring and stress tracking, contactless payments and support for third-party apps. This price is for the white and silver version, but the white and rose gold and black and gunmetal options are discounted for Prime Day as well.

Garmin Vivomove 3: £219 £149.99 at Amazon

The Vivomove 3 is a hybrid smartwatch, featuring both an analog dial and a touchscreen display that's hidden when not in use. It tracks your heart rate and daily steps, measures stress levels, and offers sleep tracking so you can see how well you're resting at night and identify patterns that suggest why you wake feeling tired. The only downside is the lack of on-board GPS, but you can track workouts with the watch connected to your phone.

Garmin Vivomove 3S: £215.42 £149.99 at Amazon

A slightly smaller version of the Vivomove 3 above, the Vivomove 3S is another hybrid smartwatch that's a great choice for anyone who prefers a traditional timepiece to a chunky fitness tracker. It offers the same fitness and wellbeing features as its larger counterpart, including step-tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and various specialised workout modes.

Garmin Approach S10: £135.97 £94 at Amazon

Garmin is one of the biggest names in GPS golf watches, and the Approach S10 has always been one of its best budget offerings. It's pre-loaded with maps for over 41,000 courses around the world, and provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the green - plus hazards and doglegs. A great deal if you're into golf yourself, or looking for a Christmas present for a golfer.

Garmin Forerunner 35: £96 £79 at Amazon

If you're just getting started running and looking for an entry-level GPS watch, the Forerunner 35 is a great choice. It's easy to use, will track your runs (plus walks and bike rides) accurately, measures your heart rate, and syncs all your stats to Garmin Connect. It's available in white and black, and is a steal on Prime Day.

Garmin Forerunner 45: £149 £109.99 at Amazon

Another excellent budget running watch, the Forerunner 45 has all the same features as the Forerunner 35, plus a bright colour screen and music playback so you can travel light and run without your phone. It also offers incident detection, so your friends and family can keep tabs on you and receive warnings if you take a spill.



Live outside the UK? Here are the best Garmin deals where you are.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.