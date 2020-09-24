All-new Amazon Echo Show 10 can play Netflix and follow you around your room

Amazon's 2020 event has seen in a brand new version of its flagship smart display; the All-new Echo Show 10, that brings new features like "intelligent movement" and the ability to stream your favorite Netflix shows.

Designed to make interactions with Alexa "more natural", the new Echo Show 10 can actually turn to face you as you move around the room – and if you're cooking, for example, and walking around your kitchen, this means you can always keep an eye on the recipe your following on your smart display.

It works thanks to "a virtually silent" brushless motor, and an Az1 neural processors, that triangulates on the "form" of a human body, rather than your face alone.

This is a developing story, keep checking back as we update this story with new details.