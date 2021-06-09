Alexa can now help football fans settle Euro 2020 debates

Ahead of Euro 2020, Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, has enlisted the help of English broadcasting legend Clive Tyldesley to help football fans settle debates around the beautiful game.

Home Nations supporters can now ask their Alexa devices – be it a Toshiba TV, JVC Fire TV, Amazon Echo or anywhere else Alexa is listening – a range of international football-related questions and expect to receive bespoke answers from Tyldesley himself.

25 unique responses have been added for questions related to England, Scotland, Wales and their respective group opponents Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Turkey and Italy.

Fans can now ask Alexa for facts and figures related to any of the above teams, with questions ranging from England's record against Scotland to Italy’s best ever player. Alexa herself won’t be able to answer the questions, but she’ll cheekily pass the mic to Tyldesley, who has served as a football commentator for more than 35 years.

The move comes as part of Toshiba’s ‘Alexa Knows The Score’ initiative, which aims to promote the hands-free functionality of the company’s latest Alexa Built-In TV range – which includes sets like the Toshiba 4K HDR UK4B .

(Image credit: Toshiba)

As well as hearing Tyldesley’s football-related answers, owners of compatible TVs with Alexa Built-In can also use Amazon’s smart assistant to turn their displays on and off, switch channels or change the volume.