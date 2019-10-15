Aldi is selling a gaming PC – and it’s actually fairly decent

Supermarkets have diversified to sell all sorts of things, but this is a first: Aldi is now flogging a gaming PC.

Not only that, it’s actually a pretty decent spec rig which, generally speaking, will give you smooth frame rates thanks to the inclusion of an RTX 2060 graphics card. The machine’s price represents solid value for money, though it's hardly a budget gaming PC.

It’s actually a Medion (Erazer) Gaming Desktop PC, which costs £950 and is built around an Intel Core i5-9400 processor – a six-core 2.9GHz effort capable of turbo up to 4.1GHz, which is twinned with the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Here’s the full spec:

Intel Core i5-9400 Processor (2.9GHz, up to 4.1GHz Turbo)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics

1TB PCIe SSD

16GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Multi-standard DVD/CD-rewriter

Hot-swap HDD frame

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

Network Controller Gigabit LAN (10/100/1,000 Mbps)

Windows 10

Solid system

Some might want a bit more juice than the i5-9400 affords, but this will be powerful enough for many, and it comes with a plentiful 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Intriguingly, when we read the product listing, we were highly impressed to note that the PC has a “1024 GB Pie SSD” in the opening description – very apt for a gaming computer sold by a supermarket. We’ll have a cheese and onion Pie SSD, please – or maybe steak and onion?

