A 5G Huawei phone will be announced for the UK next week

Originally expected to be a feature that debuted on the Huawei Mate 30, the company's first attempt at 5G is set to be on a new phone announced next week.

Huawei has invited TechRadar to an event on May 16 to see the first look at the new 5G handset in London, but the brand has yet to share any other details of the phone it'll be included on.

Huawei's Mate 20 X 5G has already been unveiled in Switzerland, so it's likely that handset we'll see launch in the UK. It could also be a reworked version of one of the company's existing handsets, such as the Huawei P30 Pro.

The other possibility is that the company is launching its Mate series of smartphones earlier than ever this year. Often the company announces them in September or October, so it'd be surprisingly early for the company to debut the Mate 30 in May.

The invite only says the event is "to celebrate the launch of Huawei’s first 5G smartphone" so there's no real hint at any extra added features we'll see on this device.

It's also worth noting that on May 21, the company's sister brand is launching the Honor 20 series. It may be that Honor plans to include a 5G version of its phone, so Huawei would like to debut its own version first.

TechRadar will be reporting directly from both the Honor and Huawei events, so be sure to check back over the next few weeks for our latest coverage of the big launches.

Via CNET