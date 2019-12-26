30GB for £10/pm and 50GB for £15/pm - Smarty's SIM only deals are a Boxing Day delight

Christmas-themed socks; cinnamon-scented candle; new smartphone. In that order.

If your list of favourite gifts looks something like ours, then you might be spending your Boxing Day looking for the perfect SIM only deal (and/or trying to dissipate that pungent cinnamon whiff from your home).

If Three's sensational £18/pm for unlimited data SIM is just a bit more than you want to pay (or the thought of a 12-month contract is looking less palatable than yesterday's leftover sprouts) then Smarty might be a better fit.

Costing just £10 a month for 30GB for data or £15 a month for 50GB, there are no other plans offering anywhere near this much data for these prices.

Tempted? We can understand why. Find out more about these superb SIM only deals below.

Smarty's Boxing Day SIM only deals:

30GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Need a cheap SIMO deal? This may well be the best option around. You're getting a massive 30GB of data for just £10. That makes this one of the best offers at this price we've ever seen and only gets better thanks to the flexible 1-month contracts.

50GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

If you're having doubts whether 30GB will handle your penchant for box-set binging, Spotify streaming and social media scrolling away from Wi-Fi, then an extra fiver a month gives you a beauty of a boost all the way up to 50GB. And if you like the idea of unlimited data without the commitment, then Smarty will do that on rolling monthly contracts for £20 a month.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you got for Christmas or in the Boxing Day sales.