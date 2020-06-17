100GB for £20 a month - this EE SIM only deal is a masterclass in value

EE has consistently ranked as the most popular network in the UK, offering the country's fastest 4G networks and award winning customer service. However, that level of quality has also led to EE charging some premium pricing.

Luckily, EE's latest SIM only deal takes a break from that, bringing its massive 100GB of data plan way down in price. Now you're paying just £20 a month to get it, putting it line with cheaper networks like Vodafone and Virgin.

On top of the obvious benefit of this being the best value EE SIM only deal for a long time, EE has an added bonus. When you join EE, you get access to 27 months' worth of free subscriptions, broken down into a few key services worth around £200 in total according to EE:

BT Sport: three month subscription

three month subscription Apple Music: six month subscription

six month subscription BritBox: six month subscription

six month subscription Apple News+: six month subscription

six month subscription MTV Play: six month subscription

EE allows you to activate these different services for free by texting a code to specific numbers (all displayed here). This means you can activate them all at the same time or randomly as you want them.

Considering these subscriptions together would rack up a pretty hefty sum, this is an exceptional saving. You can find out more about this offer from EE below and see why its one of the best SIM only deals around right now.

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 24-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

It's the best we've seen from EE in quite a while, maybe even ever! It takes a humongous 100GB of data and offers it to you for just £20 a month! On top of that you're getting unlimited calls and texts and EE will even throw in that free access to the likes of BT Sport (oh hello Premier League!), Britbox and Apple Music.

Why go for an EE SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, EE has been the most popular network in the UK for a while and there are a few reasons it stands out:

- A market-leader for speeds: EE currently offers the fastest speeds available in the UK, beating out the other main networks.

- Free subscriptions: we've said it already and we'll say it again, there is a lot of value available in the wide range of free subscriptions EE is throwing in.

- Data gifting and caps: with EE you are able to gift your data to other EE customers, a great feature considering you are unlikely to go through 100GB each month! And if you are really powering through your data, EE also offers caps so you can stop going over the limit.