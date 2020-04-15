100GB data for £20 a month - The best EE SIM only deal out there by a long shot

For anyone who has been patiently searching for a strong EE SIM plan, you will likely know that they do not come cheap. And that's why EE's latest offer has impressed us so much.

Bunking its usual pricey trend, EE is offering up a 'limited time' SIM with 100GB of data for just £20 a month. That, as far as we can recall, is the best value plan EE has ever offered, exceeding its Black Friday offerings in the past.

And with this latest plan, EE is finally competing with some of the other better value networks like Three and its unlimited data options or Smarty's affordable big data plans.

We've listed everything you need to know about EE's SIM and the other best SIM only deals around below.

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

It's the best we've seen from EE in quite a while, maybe even ever! Taking its storming Black Friday offer and tacking on an extra 40GB of data, this will be the contract to go for if you want an EE SIM or even just a big data offer.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

As mentioned above, there are just two retailers EE will have difficulty beating - Smarty and Three. Offering an unlimited data cap for just £18 a month, Three currently has the market beat.

Or, on the cheaper side, Smarty Mobile is rocking a 100GB data plan at a price of just £15 a month. And with this deal, you'll be on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can stay for as long as you want and leave when you like.

Just want something cheap and cheerful? iD Mobile's 500MB of data for £3.99 option could be ideal.