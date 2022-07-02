WWE Money in the Bank live stream: how to watch Ronda Rousey vs Natalya and more online from anywhere

Becky Lynch and Seth "Freakin" Rollins have their hands on the briefcase in all of the promos, but we suspect that Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn may have something to say when that ladder goes up at Money in the Bank 2022, which also sees Ronda Rousey put her belt on the line against Natalya, and Bobby Lashley renew acquaintances with that baby-oil squirting scamp Theory. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Money in the Bank live stream wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!
Date: Saturday, July 2
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 5.30am IST / 9am JST / 10am AEST
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada
US Live stream: Peacock Premium ($4.99) (opens in new tab)
Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Global live streams: BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab) (UK) | Sony Ten (IN) / Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab) (AU)
Whoever climbs that ladder and takes the Money in the Bank briefcase earns a shot at the world title at the click of their fingers, and there are some huge personalities in that ring, not least old sparring partners-turned-uneasy brothers, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
There are rumors of an impending feud between Liv Morgan and best bud Alexa Bliss, while the prospect of Zayn, the lunatic who's become a living punchline, securing a shot against Roman Reigns is just too good to pass up.
Matters have got plenty personal between Rowdy and the BOAT, who's promised to be the first woman to make the SmackDown Women's champion to tap out, while the specter of John Cena is looming large over Bobby Lashley's highly entertaining feud with Mr. McMahon’s golden boy.
Read on for the full 2022 Money in the Bank card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.
How to watch a 2022 Money in the Bank live stream in the US
Peacock TV (opens in new tab) Premium is the exclusive place to watch Money in the Bank 2022 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. The show gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday.
Peacock costs just $4.99 per month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. There's also 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence.
Away from home? US subscribers in other countries can use a VPN to watch Money in the Bank 2022 on Peacock from abroad. (opens in new tab)
You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
- Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now (opens in new tab)
- Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US
Live stream Money in the Bank 2022 from outside your country
You'll be able to watch Money in the Bank 2022 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.
If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.
Watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), when you subscribe for a year.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock (opens in new tab) for US subscribers.
How to watch Money in the Bank 2022: live stream WWE in the UK
BT Sport is showing Money in the Bank 2022 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £14.95.
Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month.
You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
How to watch Money in the Bank 2022: live stream WWE in Canada
The best place to watch Money in the Bank 2022 in Canada is WWE Network.
WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to Money in the Bank, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday.
Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Money in the Bank 2022 coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream in Australia
WWE fans in Australia can tune into Money in the Bank 2022 on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month.
It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV, as well as Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab). The PPV event is available for $24.95.
The Money in the Bank 2022 action begins at 10am AEST on Sunday morning.
Japan: how to watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream
If you're watching Money in the Bank 2022 from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on Sunday morning.
You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE Money in the Bank via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2022 in India
WWE fans in India can watch Money in the Bank 2022 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Sunday morning.
If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.
Money in the Bank 2022 wrestlers
- Ronda Rousey
- Natalya
- Theory
- Bobby Lashley
- Bianca Belair
- Carmella
Click to see the full list of confirmed Money in the Bank 2022 superstars
- Lacey Evans
- Alexa Bliss
- Liv Morgan
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Asuka
- Shotzi
- Becky Lynch
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Drew McIntyre
- Sheamus
- Omos
- Sami Zayn
- Riddle
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Angelo Dawkins
- Montez Ford
Money in the Bank 2022 card
- Bianca Belair (c) vs Carmella: WWE Raw Women's Championship Singles Match
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs TBD: Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a World Championship Match contract
- Lacey Evans vs Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch: Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a Women's Championship Match contract
- Ronda Rousey (c) vs Natalya: WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Singles Match
- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford): Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Tag Team Match
- Theory (c) vs Bobby Lashley: WWE United States Championship Singles Match