How to download and watch your favourite shows from the BBC Store

The BBC has created an impressively large body of quality content over the years. It's now in the process of making its archives available to buy through the BBC Store, which in turn allows you to stream and download your purchases to watch on your computer or mobile.

At the present time, you can download and stream your purchases through your web browser or – if you're running Windows 10 – you can install the BBC Store app, which provides a convenient means of managing and watching your content on your PC. The BBC Store app is also now available for iOS and Android devices.

Read on to discover how to buy content online and then watch it via your Windows 10 PC.