How to stream the new ABBA Voyage songs online

For the first time in 40 years, ABBA is ready to make us fall in love with its disco-pop tracks all over again with its new studio album, Voyage. While the full album won't be playable until 5 November later this year, you can listen to the first two tracks online right now.

Alongside the release of Don't Shut Me Down and I Still Have Faith In You, ABBA has announced a new concert too. Called ABBA Voyage (confusing, we know) the pop stars will be brought to life using virtual avatars alongside a 10-piece live band in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

Much like the music on their new album, ABBA Voyage will blend the old and new into a music experience you don't want to miss. Though if you can't wait until Spring 2022 to get a taste of what ABBA has to offer us, here's how you can boogie down to two of their new songs today.

How can I listen to ABBA’s new music?

Thankfully ABBA's new music isn't exclusive to any one streaming service, and there isn't a tricky technique to have to use to access it. It's all available right now on all of the best music streaming services out there. That includes popular favorites like Spotify , Apple Music , and Amazon Music as well as all the others you can find links to from ABBA's official page.

You can even find music videos for the new tracks on YouTube along with a trailer for the new ABBA concert.

If you want to snag tickets to ABBA Voyage they will go on sale to the public at 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST / 7 PM ACT on 7 September. You can find out more and register your interest on the ABBA Voyage page to get early access, too.