Newcastle United vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Newcastle United and Liverpool have treated us to some classic Premier League encounters over the years, and with the Magpies in celebratory mood and the Reds locked in a draining, neck-and-neck title race, we've got all the ingredients for another gripping chapter in this friendly old rivalry. To paraphrase Kevin Keegan, Jürgen Klopp's men have got to go to St James' Park and get something, so read on as we explain how to watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

Newcastle Utd vs Liverpool live stream Date: Saturday, April 30 Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 5pm IST / 9.30pm AEST / 11.30pm NZST Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Live stream: BT Sport (UK) | USA Network (Sling TV discount) | DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Having been embroiled in a relegation battle, Newcastle now sit in 9th, and nobody embodies the turnaround quite like Joelinton, who has gone from laughing stock to Geordie cult hero in record time. The Brazilian scored a brace at Norwich last week, and he and his colleagues will be greeted by a raucous crowd on their return to the Toon.

Liverpool's own cult hero came to their rescue last weekend. Divock Origi jumped off the bench to do his Superman thing and keep the Reds' title hopes alive. It was a strangely lethargic performance from Klopp's men, who might consider themselves a little fortunate considering the number of times Everton managed to beat their high-risk offside traps.

Liverpool famously ended Newcastle's best ever title hopes - and turned Keegan to jelly - in a 4-3 thriller in '96 that was later immortalized as the Premier League's Match of the Decade. Is it finally time for Newcastle to get their payback?

The match kicks off at 12.30pm BST, Saturday 30th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Newcastle vs Liverpool kicks off at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Newcastle vs Liverpool will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Newcastle vs Liverpool, which kicks off at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday. DAZN, is just $20-a-month or there's an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions League and Europa League action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in Australia. The game kicks off at 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Newcastle vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30pm NZST on Saturday night. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Newcastle vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India