How to watch PlayStation's 2017 Paris Games Week conference

Update: Sony's Paris Games Week conference is today and we're expecting some big news. In a post on the official US PlayStation blog, the company has said that "E3 was only half the story."

On the European blog, there was a little more detail – there will, apparently, be seven new game announcements announced across the PlayStation 4 and PSVR platforms.

Though the official showcase will begin at 4pm GMT/ 9am PT, it's worth tuning in an hour early as Sony plans to announce 21 game updates, with these seven new titles being among them.

The stream for watching the show live is embedded below:

Original article continues below...

We’re coming up for the next big event in the gaming calendar: Paris Games Week. At the 2017 show Sony is expected to go big, with PlayStation Europe tweeting that fans can expect some “big game announcements” during the live media showcase on October 30.

While Paris Games Week officially starts on November 1 and runs to November 5, Sony’s live event will take place on October 30 at 3pm GMT/4pm CET/10am ET.

Fortunately, you don’t have to actually be in Paris to watch the announcements as they happen. As ever, it’ll be possible to watch from the comfort of your own home with an optional plate of brie to snack on.

PlayStation Live From Paris Games Week is coming. Tune in for big game announcements & updates on 30/10: https://t.co/eKFK2eVVRX pic.twitter.com/ToZAhH9HejOctober 2, 2017

There are plenty of places you can tune in online including playstation.com/pgw (currently not live), as well as the company’s official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook pages. We will, of course, also update this page closer to the time with an embedded video so that you can watch from TechRadar too.

We certainly think it’ll be worth tuning in as Sony has said there’s going to be “some spectacular new games” for both PS4 and PSVR on show.

This is the place

Given that Sony opted to keep quiet at Gamescom this year and its E3 showcase didn’t exactly overwhelm, a solid showing at Paris Games Week will be essential. Especially considering it’s the company’s last chance to get its European fans excited before PlayStation Experience takes place in the US in December.

In the past, Sony has used Paris Games Week to make some exciting reveals. In 2015, for example, Detroit: Become Human was revealed.

We’re expecting an update on this title at the very least and a new IP announcement wouldn’t be all that shocking either. We also imagine there’s going to be some more spec and release information on the new PSVR model that was recently announced. What we're not expecting is a new PS Vita announcement.

Sony has said there’ll also be a post-show debrief and while details on what this will include are scarce at the moment, it seems highly likely we’ll get some extra information on games announced at the show.

PlayStation has taken to showing trailer reels at its recent showcases while keeping talk at a minimum (E3 was particularly notable for this) so we think a post-show breakdown will be a necessity. We're thoroughly looking forward to hearing developers or PlayStation representatives expand on upcoming releases for both PS4 and PSVR.

Check back here closer to the show where we'll be covering Sony's biggest and best announcements.