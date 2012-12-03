Terminal 101: A better shell with Zsh

Why Zsh?

Zsh is a better shell than the typical Bash shell that comes with OS X. The main features of Zsh is the true auto tab completion and autocorrect, but there’s also a myriad of other features, including the ability to customize your prompt.

Installing Zsh

To install Zsh, open a new Terminal window and paste in the following code:

curl -L github.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/raw/master/tools/install.sh | sh

Open a new Terminal window, and you will be presented with the Zsh prompt. All of your existing commands that you’ve been using will still work the same, but the look will be slightly different, not to mention that you’ll have gained a lot of new features.

Uninstalling Zsh

If you find out that you don’t really like Zsh and would like to return to the standard Bash shell, then just type in the following command:

uninstall_oh_my_zsh

If you have other problems installing or removing Zsh, refer to the documentation on the Oh My Zsh GitHub page.



Cory Bohon is a freelance technology writer, indie Mac and iOS developer, and amateur photographer. Follow this article's author on Twitter.