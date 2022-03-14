Xbox deals: Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card is almost down to its lowest-ever price

If you've been waiting for a tempting Xbox Series X storage deal, Amazon has slashed the price of the Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card by 22%.



That brings the price down to just £124.99 – which is a saving of £35 on the usual £159.99 asking price. That's a few pounds shy of the lowest-ever price we've seen so far. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Storage Expansion Card deals where you are.)

With so many great Xbox games to play, you might be running low on storage space on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and if that's the case, the Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card is a simple plug and play solution that slots into the back of either next-gen console.

The Xbox Series X comes with 802GB of usable storage, while the Xbox Series S only includes 364GB, so both systems will benefit from the extra storage space this card provides.

The Expansion Card matches the specs of the internal drive found in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which means you can play and store your Xbox Series X/S optimized games on it. You can also use it to take your games with you on the go, or if you switch between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the same household.

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deals:

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: £159.99 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is 22% off at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen, so if you're running low on space, this is a great opportunity to expand your storage for less.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: £219.99 £198.99 at Microsoft Store

Save £21 - The Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is also on sale right now. This isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's still a tidy saving of over £20 for more storage than the 512GB version.

While you can add an external drive to both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you can only store Xbox Series X/S optimized titles, not play them. To play titles, you'll have to transfer them back over to the internal drive, which might not be possible depending on how many games you have installed.



Picking up a Seagate Storage Expansion Card is currently the only way to add more internal storage to your Xbox Series X/S console, then, so if you're running out of room to store the latest games, don't miss this great deal on the 512GB version.

More Seagate Storage Expansion Card deals

Not in the UK? Check out all the best Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card deals for your area below.