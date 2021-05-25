This Ninja smoothie maker is (almost) at its lowest price ever

The best blenders make blitzing fruit into smoothies and pureeing vegetables into soups an easy task – but they can be a pricey purchase so a good blender deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ reducing it to £69 from £89.99. A saving that’s just £2.50 less than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the smart light bulb deals in your region.)

Today's best Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ deal in the UK

Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK:

This is a smoothie maker, which comes with two presets to ensure making soups and smoothies is as simple as possible.

The Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ is a personal blender, which is also known as a smoothie maker, although it can be used for soups, sauces and dips just as a full size blender would. It comes with two 700ml single-serve cups, which can be removed from the blender with the blade still attached. The blade can also be swapped for one of the included to-go lids so you don’t even have to decant the smoothie before you enjoy it.

This Ninja personal blender has a 1,000w motor that, combined with the sharp blade, made light work of blitzing fruits, as well as nuts, seeds and even ice in our tests. We did find the personal blender was noisy, measuring in at 99dB when blending a berry smoothie. However, as you’ll only hear the sound for short bursts at a time, we think this level is acceptable.

