The best cheap power bank and portable phone charger prices, deals and offers 2018

Tired of being on the go and having your phone or tablet run out of power? A portable charger (a.k.a. power bank) is the answer, and here you will find the best portable charger deals. We've rounded up the lowest prices on 10 of the best power banks on the market so you won't have to waste timing comparison shopping. Whether you want a model you can easily slip into your pocket for those power emergencies or something more substantial capable of charging multiple devices at once, here you'll find options at every price point.

1. Anker PowerCore 20,100 power bank

High speed charging

Dimensions: 6.64 x 2.28 x 0.87 inches | Weight: 0.78 lbs. | Battery capacity: 20,100mAh

HUGE battery size

High speed charging

Heavy

Doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge

You've likely heard of Anker, and this is one of the company's best portable chargers. It comes with a huge 20,100mAh battery inside, meaning this will be able to charge up your phone or tablet multiple times before it needs a recharge.

It also comes with high-speed charging for your devices if they use PowerIQ or VoltageBoost. It won't be able to use Qualcomm's QuickCharge technology, but it'll still boost your device when you're on the go.

2. AUKEY Power Bank 20,000mAh

Charge two at a time

Dimensions: 5.9 x 3.3 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 13.7 oz. | Battery capacity: 20,000mAh

Large battery capacity

Two USB ports

Blocky design

No quick charging

This Aukey 20,000mAh battery pack features two ports so you can charge both your phone and your tablet at the same time and also has a light to show you how much battery charge is leftover. The blocky design may not be for everyone, but this portable charger will charge your phone and other gadgets a few times over with such a high capacity cell inside.

3. Xiaomi 10,000mAh Power Bank Pro

A slim, well-crafted portable charger

Dimensions: 128.5 x 75 x 12.58mm | Weight: 0.55 lbs. | Battery capacity: 10,000mAh

Portable, metal-clad design

Works for micro USB and USB-C devices

Xiaomi has a hand in some unexpected sectors of technology, including audio and portable chargers. But don't sleep on either, as it's onto something worth checking out. In tests, the10,000mAh Power Bank had good result, both in terms of its portability and charging potential; it was able to charge a Google Pixel 2 in a little over two hours. Yet, it's discreet enough that you can bring it with you just about everywhere to plug in when necessary.

Also, though it's not rare for a power bank to come with a charging cable, this one has been built with care to suit both micro USB and USB-C users with the same cable.

4. Poweradd Pilot 2GS 10,000mAh

Metal and sleek

Dimensions: 5.43 x 2.91 x 0.54 inches | Weight: 8.8 oz. | Battery capacity: 10,000mAh

High capacity

Quick recharge

Still quite heavy

Poweradd offers a great slim portable charger, and it's one of the cheapest options to feature a substantial 10,000mAh cell inside. It may be quite heavy, but it is only 1.3cm thick, making it a great device to slip into your back pocket when you're out and about. You'll want to grab a cable to go with it, though as it doesn't come with one built in.

5. Anker PowerCore II 10,000mAh power bank

The one to slip into your pocket

Dimensions: 5.4 x 2.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 9 oz. | Battery capacity: 10,000mAh

Super slim design

Very portable

No cables in the box

We love this little guy. The Anker PowerCore II 10,000 power bank is one of the most portable options and allows you to have at least two full charges for your phone in your back pocket ready to go. At only 209g and 1.5cm thick, you'll be able to take this around with you and not feel weighed down while still having 10,000mAh of extra power for any of your devices. Plus it comes with Anker's own fast-charging tech that should mean you won't be plugged into it for too long. Like a lot of chargers, it doesn't come with a cable attached so you'll need to take your own out and about with you.

6. RAVPower Luster portable charger

Bright with a large capacity

Dimensions: 3.5 x 0.91 x 1.69 inches | Weight: 4.8 oz. | Battery capacity: 6,700mAh

Bright color options

Compact design

Could be smaller

One of the cheapest portable charger options, this RAVPower device should suit you for recharging your mobile phone while on the go; it has a capacity of 6,700mAh, which will recharge your average smartphone at least once and maybe even twice. Plus, there are four color options here with the choices of either pink, bright blue, black, or silver. The LEDs on the side of the device also show you how much charge is left and there's fast-charging tech built-in too.

7. RAVPower Ace 22,000mAh power bank

A slim, three-port option

Dimensions: 6.50 x 0.94 x 2.76 inches | Weight: 13.4 oz. | Battery capacity: 22,000mAh

Three ports

Surprisingly portable

Weighty

Another high capacity portable charger here for you and this time it's from RAVPower with a 22,000mAh option. The design is similar to Anker and Aukey chargers , and while it doesn't include as much capacity as some, it does have a very slim design. Plus, you have three ports here so you can charge multiple gadgets at the same time and it'll have enough capacity to be able to charge both a mobile and an iPad or tablet.

8. Veho Pebble P1 Pro

Fast charging with a great design

Dimensions: 4.5 x 1 x 3 inches | Weight: 9.1 oz. | Battery capacity: 10,400mAh

Two USB ports

Charge via microUSB and USB-C

Not a design for everyone

With 10,400mAh inside, two USB outputs and fast charging technology the Pebble P1 Pro may be one of the best all-round power banks you can buy right now. This doesn't have anything to do with the defunct watch brand, but instead it's called the Pebble for its curved edges design. This should be able to recharge most phones at least two and a half times from a single charge, plus this power bank can be charged up by either microUSB or USB-C so you won't need to have a specific cable with you to pump it up again when it's out of juice.

9. MAXOAK 50,000mAh

A whole six ports

Dimensions: 8.1 x 5.3 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 2.77 lbs. | Battery capacity: 50,000mAh

Six ports

Huge battery

Large design

This may not be the most portable charger on our list, but it features a lot of ports, so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. It'll even charge laptops as well as your phone and tablet. You can charge six devices at once, and with a 50,000mAh capacity it has the juice to do that, so if you're usually surrounded by a lot of tech this is possibly one of the best chargers to buy.

10. Poweradd Pilot Pro2

The white option

Dimensions: 7.3 x 4.9 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 1.24 lbs. | Battery capacity: 23,000mAh

Stunning white color

Easy to see display

Not particularly portable

The picture above may be deceptive, as this isn't a small charger and is capable of charging up your laptop or tablet as well as your phone simultaneously. You can charge up to three devices at the same time and it comes with a 23,000mAh capacity, so it should last long enough between recharges.