Slash £60 off the SIM-free price of Samsung's new S20 range and the Galaxy Z Flip with eBay

Samsung's new trio of Galaxy S devices and its latest attempt at a foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, have been on the market for just a few days now and yet, one retailer has already slashed SIM-free prices.

Normally a drop in SIM-free price would take weeks or months to come about but Currys, through its eBay store, has cut £60 off the price of all four devices with the use of the code PRESSPLAY.



While £60 may not sound like a lot, especially on devices that are by no means cheap, this brings all four handsets down to their cheapest SIM-free price yet and the lowest we're likely to see it for some time!

But, to get this discount, you will need to act relatively fast. The £60 discount will be coming to an end on March 22 at 11.59 pm, giving you just a few days to get in there. We've listed everything you need to know below.

These Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20: £839.99 (with code PRESSPLAY) at eBay

The cheapest of the four deals, with the included discount you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 for £839, £60 below the RRP. Or, if you go for the non-5G edition of the phone, you will be paying just £799.99 instead.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £939.99 (with code PRESSPLAY) at eBay

The middle device and the one offering the best balance between costs and specs, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is currently £939.99 on eBay when you use the code PRESSPLAY.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: £1139 (with code PRESSPLAY) at eBay

If you've got cash to splash and you want the best version of Samsung's new S20 range then this will be the way to go. With the eBay discount, you're paying £1139, the lowest price currently available for a SIM-free S20 Ultra.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: £1239 (with code PRESSPLAY) at eBay

Samsung's second attempt at a foldable phone, by going through eBay you could get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for just £1239. While that sounds highly expensive, just like the above Ultra, this is also the cheapest price currently available to get it brand new.View Deal

What are the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices like?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.