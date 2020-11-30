Save more than £200 on the world's best electric toothbrush this Cyber Monday

With all the chocolate and candy coming your way this holiday season, you're going to have to take extra special care of your teeth. This Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deal is a real bargain – putting a massive saving on the best toothbrush in the world.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean rechargeable toothbrush has a gigantic £209 knocked off of its asking price, bringing it down from an eye-watering £299 to a canine-cleaning £89.99.

From our personal experience over at TechRadar, there's no brush out there that cleans as well as the DiamondClean with its many brush speeds and rhythms. It'll feel like you've got a brand new mouth.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2019 Edition, White: £299 £89.99 at Amazon (save £209.01)

One of the most recommended sonic toothbrush brands by dental professionals worldwide, the Sonicare Diamondclean pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional cleaning. View Deal

More UK Sonicare deals

Philips Genuine Sonicare White Electric Toothbrush Replacement Brush Heads, Pack of 8: £44 £27.66 at Amazon (save £16.34)

Sonicare is clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains than manual brushing over 7 days. Soft, with densely packed bristles it remove surface stains and whitens your teeth, while gently protecting your gums.View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush: £179.99 £101.17 at Amazon (save £78.82)

Get whiter teeth in just one week with the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100. It has 3 brushing modes: Clean, White and Gum Care, plus pressure sensor alerts you when you are brushing too hard.

View Deal

US Sonicare toothbrush deals

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (rose gold): $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $60 on this Philips electric toothbrush. The brush supports multiple intensity settings and has modes for cleaning, whitening, gum health, and a deep clean. It also includes a special glass for charging the brush in. A connected app can give you real time feedback on your brushingView Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (black): $99.99 $89.79 at Amazon

Save over $10 on this Philips electric toothbrush. Features three brush modes: Clean, White, and Gum Care, a pressure sensor which warns you if you're cleaning to hard, and a timer to help you clean for the recommended amount of time.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 rechargeable electric toothbrush (white): $89.99 $59.97 at Amazon

Save over $30 on this Philips electric toothbrush. It offers a basic charging stand for when you need to top up its 14-day battery. With three cleaning modes and a pressure sensor, it can help you keep your teeth clean at a more affordable price.

View Deal

More Philips Sonicare deals

Looking for more Philips Sonicare deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

