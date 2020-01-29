Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: what should you expect to pay for the latest range

The decade has barely got underway and we're already set to receive the next wave of flagship phones. As is the yearly norm, Samsung is the first to unveil its latest design - the Samsung Galaxy S20 - but what is it? How much will it cost? And which networks will have the best prices?

Well for now, that is all still uncertain. We don't really even know the name yet, with S11 also being touted as an option. However, in tradition with phone launches, practically every feature possible has been leaked in some kind of format giving us a pretty strong look at what we can expect to see.

We've been checking leaks, analysing previous launches from Samsung and using what the company has already announced to give a pretty strong picture of the Samsung Galaxy S20. And, in common phone practice now, we'll likely see the phone launch as a trio with the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

The majority of renders suggest an iPhone 11 Pro like camera bump, the expected infinity-display, likely with a hole-punch camera again and hopefully, a larger battery. Camera-wise, Samsung is expected to go all out with 108MP sensors on the largest device, 5x optical zooms and more.

While advances in specs are great and all, the real question is how much will it cost? While prices are yet to be announced, we've become adept at estimating prices on new phones over the years. Scroll down to see our estimations of the prices you can expect to pay.

When will Samsung Galaxy S20 deals be on pre-order?

Last year, Samsung went straight from press conference into pre-orders and is very likely to do exactly the same this year. The press conference has been announced as February 11. Therefore we can expect that Samsung Galaxy S20 deals will be up for grabs as soon as that wraps up.

You will be able to catch the whole conference from the Samsung website so you know all of the new details on the range of phones. Then we will be here to update you with the best pre-order prices as soon as they are live.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S20 cost SIM-free?

As we mentioned above, this is where some speculation has to kick in. However, based on previous launches, leaks and industry expect expectations, we can land at a pretty likely price point.

Going back a few years, the Samsung Galaxy S8 launched with an RRP of £639. The Galaxy S9 followed a year later at £739 and then the Samsung Galaxy S10 hit with the price of £799. Based purely on Samsung's price history, a price around the £859/£899 mark would be expected.

However, that would put the price nearer to Samsung's more expensive Note series and the price is likely to actually be less than that. Last year both Google and Apple pulled out select devices with prices lower than their 2018 models and therefore Samsung will have to be wary of increased prices to compete.

We expect the S20 range to be priced similarly to the S10. While it could well land at the exact same price of £799, we would expect a small bump in price, especially if leaks of 5G capability are true, levelling out at around £829.

TechRadar predicts the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals on contract:

SIM-free is one thing but what if you want a contract straight off the bat. What network is it likely to be on? how much will the monthly costs be and can you expect a decent amount of data?

As for networks, we see all of the four main names - O2, EE, Vodafone and Three - jump on all big phone launches. Of those big four, we would expect Three to step up its game and offer some big data plans based purely on how affordable it has been recently.

Vodafone and EE have previously jostled over flagship launches to try and land the number one spot with EE usually coming out on top. Other big names such as BT, Tesco and Virgin will likely be there as well but will fall short on being competitive.

As for pricing, expect the best price points to be with deals offering upfront costs of £100 or more. This brings the monthly bills down and tends to offer the best overall cost. That's what we saw on both the S9 and S10 launch as well as with Apple's iPhone 11.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | EE | £150 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Could EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - take the top spot for Samsung Galaxy S20 deals? We think it is highly likely. Expect to pay a fair bit over £100 upfront to secure some half decent monthly costs. But like on many other flagship launches, big data plans will be rife. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,086