PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct UK live now with Horizon Forbidden West bundles

The latest PS5 restock at the official UK PlayStation Direct store is about to begin. You can join the waiting room now and at 11:30am you will be given a place in the queue to buy the new PS5 and Horizon Forbidden West bundle for £499.99.

Once you've followed that link you just need to wait for the PS5 restock to start. At 11:30am, you will be assigned a random spot in the queue and, hopefully, get through to buy a PS5. Be sure you're ready to log in to your PSN account and have your card or PayPal details ready for payment.

Both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available, but only as part of the brand new Horizon Forbidden West bundle. As well as a console and controller, this includes a digital copy of the massive PS5 exclusive.

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct UK

(opens in new tab) PS5 | Horizon Forbidden West : £499.99 at PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

PS5 consoles will be available on May 10 from 9:30am at PlayStation Direct UK. This is a PS5 restock exclusively for invited members, so check your emails if you've registered your details with Sony to see if you've been sent a link to follow. If not, a wider sale starts after 11am if consoles are still available. It's highly likely based on previous restocks, but not 100% guaranteed.

It's important to point out that, unfortunately, getting in this queue doesn't guarantee you a console. It all depends on which position you're randomly assigned and how long consoles remain in stock. To give you a figure to keep in mind, we expect the console will sell out in around an hour based on the previous PS5 restocks at PlayStation Direct and current trends at other retailers.

If you're unlucky this time, be sure to register your details at the PlayStation Direct store to be the first to know about the next one. You can stick with us at TechRadar, too, as we share all the latest news and updates on PS5 restocks from all retailers across the US and UK as soon as we hear it.

