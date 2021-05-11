Pick up one of the best air fryers for its lowest price ever

The best air fryers mean you can indulge in fries, roast potatoes and chicken wings, without worrying about health implications, as they require much less oil to make these delicious treats crisp - but they can be a pricey purchase so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the Philips Essential Airfryer HD9252/91 reducing it to £99.99 from £149.99 . A saving that’s even better than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Air fryers use hot air that circulates around the food placed in the frying basket to crisp foods faster compared to traditional methods. They also use less oil too, with Philips claiming this model requires 90% less oil than deep frying but still achieves a crisp, tasty finish. In our tests, the Philips Essential Airfryer turned out evenly browned fries that were soft and fluffy inside on every test, even though we used just 1Tbsp of oil for a 500g batch.

Philips Essential Airfryer HD9252/91: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £50 off the cost of this compact air fryer that can hold up to 4.8-litres, which Philips says is sufficient for three servings. As well as air frying, the sleek black kitchen appliance can also bake, grill and roast, and has been discounted to a price that’s even lower than we saw on Black Friday - making it a great saving. It won’t last long so snap up this air fryer deal now.

The Philips Essential Airfryer HD9252/91 has seven presets for cooking set dishes such as fries, cake and frozen foods, although you can also manually set the temperature and cooking time if you’d prefer. There’s also a keep warm function that will maintain the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes, too.

As we’ve already mentioned, it has a 4.8-litre capacity, but when cooking chicken wings in the air fryer, we found we were only able to fit five five wings in the frying basket, which may not quite be enough. If that’s the case, opt for Philips Essential Air Fryer XL instead, which can hold 1.2kg in total.

