Our favourite portable SSD is almost half price right now

With just one day to go until Black Friday , the early deals are coming in hot – and the discounts are just as generous as those we expect to see on the big day itself.

Take the 1TB Samsung T7 portable SSD, for example, which is available right now for just £78.49 at Argos , down from £149.99. At pretty much half price, this best-in-class external storage drive is not to be missed.

In the US, the best price on this model is found at Amazon, which is currently selling the Samsung T7 for $109.99 . (If you're not in the US or UK scroll down to find the best portable SSD deals where you are.)

The Samsung T7 combines blazing speeds (1,000MB/s read/write) with a compact footprint and attractive design.

Although there are plenty of excellent alternatives floating around, the Samsung T7 sits at the top of our best portable SSD list for a reason.

It offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, which is twice as fast as the previous generation. While internal SSDs are capable of reaching read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s these days, you’ll struggle to find a faster external drive on the market.

With portable SSDs, appearance and form factor are also major considerations; you’re likely to be carrying the drive all over the place, after all. But the Samsung T7 delivers on this front too, with a compact 8.5 x 5.6cm shell (in multiple colors) and sleek design that would look at home in any environment.

Unlike some external drives, the T7 is platform-agnostic too, working equally well on macOS and Windows.

Our only criticism is that the drive offers nothing in the way of ruggedized features, such as drop-resistance, shock-proofing or water resistance, but at under £80 that would be a big ask.

