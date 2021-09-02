The best Oppo Find X3 Neo deals in September 2021

Oppo Find X3 Neo deals offer one of the brand's best mid-range phones, with highly sophisticated camera technology, a superb screen and stylish design. If you’re looking for a premium device without a huge price tag, the Find X3 Neo is one of your best options. Here on this page you’ll find the best SIM-free and contract deals to help you save some money on this device.



The Oppo Find X3 Neo is the predecessor of the impressive Find X2 Neo and certainly offers some upgraded features. With a faster processor, longer battery life, enhanced design and camera spec, the Find X3 Neo is the perfect upgrade if you don’t want to splash out on the Find X3 Pro.

The mid-range device boasts one of the best displays with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, fast refresh rates, and supports HDR10+ in apps, which means you’ll have no trouble streaming any content.

The Find X3 Neo is a great device if you enjoy taking photos as the camera spec doesn't disappoint. With a quad-lens camera, the device features fast shutter speeds, with the ability to shoot in low light settings, as well as capture videos in 4K.

If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper device then you might want to consider the Find X3 Lite, as it has many similar design features and an impressive spec for the price. Or, if you’re wanting a better spec overall, you’ll want to consider the Pro model.

Depending on what you’re looking for, the Neo provides an ideal mix of both affordability and power. Keep reading to find out our best Oppo Find X3 Neo deals, comparing the best SIM-free prices and contracts.



Oppo Find X3 Neo in brief review The mid-range device in Oppo's Find range. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.55-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Rear camera: 50 MP + 16 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP | Front camera: 32 MP | Weight: 184g | OS: Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 | RAM: 12 GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4500 mAh | Weight: 184g Reasons to Buy Stunning display 4 lens camera Long-lasting battery Reasons to Avoid No wireless charging No waterproofing

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is the brands mid-range model in the line that has a great selection of top-quality features. Whether you're streaming content, playing games, or browsing the internet, the Find X3 Neo boasts a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen that makes colours appear bright and vibrant.

The stylish device has a textured, matte back finish, curved screen and is lightweight to hold. Overall the aesthetics on the Find X3 Neo are faultless, so if you’re after a good-looking phone the Neo is a great option.

With a Snapdragon 865 processor, the device is powerful and fast, however, the chipset is slightly older now, with many Android devices preferring the Snapdragon 888.

If you’re looking for a device with a long-battery life you won’t be disappointed with the Find X3 Neo. With a 4,5000mAh battery capacity and an impressive 65W charging speed, you’ll find this device should have no issues lasting a full day.

Arguably, one of the best features of the Oppo Find X3 Neo is its camera spec. With a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro camera, this device is great for point and shoot. On the front, you’ll also find a 32MP wide selfie camera that produces excellent high-quality snaps.

While the mid-range device has an impressive spec, the downside of the Neo is that it has no waterproof rating and no wireless charging capability. If these aspects are particularly important to you, you’ll want to consider the more expensive Find X3 Pro where you’ll find both of these features.

Read TechRadar's full Oppo Find X3 Neo review.



Oppo Find X3 Neo SIM-free prices

The usual retail price for the Oppo Find X3 Neo is £699 with 256GB storage and 12GB of RAM. The device comes in both silver and black, and you'll currently find the Galactic Silver on sale at various retailers for just £599 (SIM free).

We've listed all of the best contract deals and SIM-free deals below for the Oppo Find X3 Neo.