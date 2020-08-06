The best OnePlus Nord deals to pre-order

The mighty OnePlus Nord has arrived and with it are some excellent OnePlus Nord deals that get you the most affordable price on the latest wonder phone. From contract to SIM-free, these are the deals you'll not want to miss.

The might of the OnePlus 8 Pro was always going to be tough to compete with, which is probably why the company has gone the way it has with Nord. The result is some of the best specs but without the steep price tag. Going back to its roots for OnePlus, then.

The OnePlus Nord is certainly a mid-range handset in terms of price, but one that crams in amazing features. It's a bit like a really great cookie that has more than the average amount of chocolate chips – delicious. The deals are just as delightful, all of them on Three as it has the exclusive rights to the handset. The other option is SIM free, which at that low price is a great way to go.

So what do you get for that mid-range price? You can enjoy a mighty 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that runs edge-to-edge with not a bezel in sight. There is a punch-hole selfie snapper with dual 32MP and 8MP lenses which are backed by a rear camera sporting a quad 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP setup capable of 10x zoom.

The Snapdragon 765G chipset and up to 12GB of RAM keep this zipping along with the ability to shoot 4K and 30 fps video as well as slow-motion 1080p video at 240fps. All that and it's even 5G network ready.

This does it all. The only things lacking are a headphone port, IP rating for water resistance and wireless charging – if those things appeal to you. But for the low price OnePlus Nord deals offer, it is hard to complain.

OnePlus Nord review in brief All-you-need features, yet at a mid-range price Screen size: 6.44-inch | Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | Weight: 184g | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6/8/12 GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 4,115mAh Quad camera with 10x zoom FHD+ AMOLED bezel-free display Speedy 12GB RAM option Mid-range price No IP rating for water resistance No headphone port

The OnePlus Nord is the next step after the company's OnePlus 8 Pro, yet this moves from the top-end to the mid-range while keeping its spec as impressive as possible. They're definitely that with the company saying Nord is "pretty much everything you could ask for". So while that might not help its sales of the Pro, it means a great chance for you to have it all and make a saving too.

The display is near perfect at 6.44-inches with a high-res of 2400 x 1080 and punchy colours from that AMOLED panel, all staying pocket-friendly thanks to no bezel. The cameras are exceptional with depth sensing selfies using the dual 32MP and 8MP front-facing cameras and on the rear you get 10x zoom with the 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP setup that's capable of 240fps slow-motion at 1080p and 4K at 30fps.

We love the power too from that Snapdragon 765G backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. That speed continues with the 5G network support to future proof this handset. There really isn't a lot more to want. Alright, a headphone port for some, and certainly that IP rating for water resistance would have been nice. But at this price it's one of the best, if not the best spec toting handset in the mid-range.

Read TechRadar's full OnePlus Nord review

OnePlus Nord SIM-free prices

Currently the OnePlus Nord will only cost you £379 if you want the cheaper 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version.

If you know you want the more expensive model, it will cost you an increased £469. That instead jumps you up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Considering the cheapest price on the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro is £770, this is a huge saving for not a massive spec drop. Add that well priced handset saving to a cheap SIM only deal and you're all set without taking a wallet beating.