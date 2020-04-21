The best Huawei P40 Lite deals in April 2020

Huawei giveth and Huawei taketh away. Huawei P40 Lite deals offer some truly powerful specs at a price lower than most other similar phones but with a Google-free system, is it worth the investment?

Editor's Pick Huawei P40 Lite 128GB... Limited Time Offer Huawei P40 Lite Network: Vodafone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

2GB data upfront Free £14 /mth Save £120 Cashback by redemption View Deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The P40 Lite doesn't have quite the market-leading specs that its two bigger brothers have. The awesome telephoto lens of Huawei’s flagship phones, for example, finds its only equivalent in a 2-x digital zoom, and the P40 Lite hasn’t quite the same premium feel: apart from the front screen, it’s built entirely with plastic.

But who can complain when Huawei P40 Lite deals offer such impressive processing power for under £300 – and over a hundred pound less than Apple’s new entry-level iPhone SE 2020 .

Its Kirin 810 chipset is incredibly efficient, although admittedly no longer top-tier, while its impressive GPU leaves many other high-end smartphones in the dust. It’s a particularly effective combination for gamers, who can enjoy immersive HD graphics and a lag-free gaming experience.

The Huawei P40 Lite is also handsomely designed and ergonomically appealing, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a larger than average 6.4-inch LED screen, and an unobtrusive selfie cam built into the screen.

Mostly, this balancing act between cutting-edge tech, attractive design and affordability pays off. The biggest impediment might be the loss of Google apps and services, which aren’t pre-loaded on the latest Huawei phones due to the highly publicised US-China trade ban. But, if you’re willing to adapt to Huawei’s own AppGallery, then there are some great Huawei P40 Lite deals to be found.

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei P40 Lite review in brief

Huawei P40 Lite

Google-free but Huawei cheaper than most

Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2310 X 1080 | Rear camera: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2MP | Front Camera: 16MP | Weight: 183g | OS: EMUI 10 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | : | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4200mA | :

Very affordable

Impressive processing power

Super-fast charging

No Google services

There’s a lot to recommend with the Huawei’s P40 Lite, a mid-range entry that can still hold its head high alongside other flagship phones, especially given the low price-tag, quad-camera setup and seamless processing power.

If you’re willing to make a few sacrifices – the ease with which you can access Google apps like YouTube and Gmail, for example – then the Huawei P40 Lite meets all the needs of the modern age: allowing for effortless multi-tasking, great-quality snaps, and a superlative battery life. It may not have the enviously cutting-edge specs of the Huawei P40 Pro, but it still performs brilliantly and for about £600 less.