The best Huawei P40 Lite deals in April 2020

Huawei giveth and Huawei taketh away. Huawei P40 Lite deals offer some truly powerful specs at a price lower than most other similar phones but with a Google-free system, is it worth the investment?
The P40 Lite doesn't have quite the market-leading specs that its two bigger brothers have. The awesome telephoto lens of Huawei’s flagship phones, for example, finds its only equivalent in a 2-x digital zoom, and the P40 Lite hasn’t quite the same premium feel: apart from the front screen, it’s built entirely with plastic.
But who can complain when Huawei P40 Lite deals offer such impressive processing power for under £300 – and over a hundred pound less than Apple’s new entry-level iPhone SE 2020.
Its Kirin 810 chipset is incredibly efficient, although admittedly no longer top-tier, while its impressive GPU leaves many other high-end smartphones in the dust. It’s a particularly effective combination for gamers, who can enjoy immersive HD graphics and a lag-free gaming experience.
The Huawei P40 Lite is also handsomely designed and ergonomically appealing, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a larger than average 6.4-inch LED screen, and an unobtrusive selfie cam built into the screen.
Mostly, this balancing act between cutting-edge tech, attractive design and affordability pays off. The biggest impediment might be the loss of Google apps and services, which aren’t pre-loaded on the latest Huawei phones due to the highly publicised US-China trade ban. But, if you’re willing to adapt to Huawei’s own AppGallery, then there are some great Huawei P40 Lite deals to be found.
Huawei P40 Lite review in brief
Google-free but Huawei cheaper than most
Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2310 X 1080 | Rear camera: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2MP | Front Camera: 16MP | Weight: 183g | OS: EMUI 10 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4200mA
There’s a lot to recommend with the Huawei’s P40 Lite, a mid-range entry that can still hold its head high alongside other flagship phones, especially given the low price-tag, quad-camera setup and seamless processing power.
If you’re willing to make a few sacrifices – the ease with which you can access Google apps like YouTube and Gmail, for example – then the Huawei P40 Lite meets all the needs of the modern age: allowing for effortless multi-tasking, great-quality snaps, and a superlative battery life. It may not have the enviously cutting-edge specs of the Huawei P40 Pro, but it still performs brilliantly and for about £600 less.