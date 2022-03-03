Grab this Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker for almost half price

By published

Act now to get the Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition for less

The Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition coffee maker on a khaki green background
Amazon has slashed 47% off the price of the Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition, reducing it from £150 to £79.00. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this coffee maker, it’s still good value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.) 

The best coffee makers enable you to play barista and create coffee-shop worthy hot drinks at home. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good coffee maker deal is always welcome. 

The Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition takes Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules. They are wider and flatter than the ‘original’ capsules but crucially have a barcode printed on the side, which contains instructions for the machine regarding brewing parameters, such as the flow and volume of water, temperature, infusion time and capsule rotation. The machine 

 Today's best Nespresso coffee maker deals in the UK 

Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition: £150

Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition: £150 £79.00 at Amazon
Save £71 - Amazon has knocked 47% off the price of this Nespresso coffee maker, which can brew five different sizes of hot drink and comes in a white, black or red finish. While this isn’t as low as the price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it dropped to just £59 , it is still good value, but we don’t know how long this deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.  

The Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition is almost identical to the standard Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine, but comes with a larger 1.8-litre water tank, whereas the standard version has a 1.1-litre tank. The water tank is also moveable, and can be positioned at the back of the machine or to the left or right, which means the machine can easily fit into any kitchen setup, even if the countertops are narrow. 

On test we found the machine brewed smooth espresso with a rich crema that reformed when a teaspoon of sugar was added. 

