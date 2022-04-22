Best Apple Studio Display deals in April 2022

It may be brand new, but that hasn't stopped us from looking for all the latest Apple Studio Display deals so you can find the premium monitor for less.

The Apple Studio Display was announced during this year's Apple March Event alongside a new version of the budget iPhone SE, the latest iPad Air 2022, and the Mac Studio.

In terms of spec, the Apple Studio Display is a 27-inch monitor and supports 5K at a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 but with no HDR. Features include a P3 wide color spectrum that's great for video editors, a 12MP camera, a three-array mic, six speakers, and an A13 Bionic chipset. Ports are somewhat limited, with three USB-C and one Thunderbolt on the back.

All of that will set you back $1,599 (£1,499 / AU$2,499) for the standard model, but there's also one with Nano-texture glass that will minimize glare for $1,899 (£1,749 / AU$2,999). It's certainly a lot of money for a monitor, and there are some better value options out there. Still, creative professionals looking for a top-quality setup will find this an ideal pairing with the Mac Studio - if pricey.

It's certainly not cheap, so we're here to bring you all the Apple Studio Display deals as and when we find them from across the web. While the discounts may be few and far between in this early stage of the new monitor's life, do check back in regularly - especially during major sales events - for the most up-to-date Apple Studio Display prices.

Apple Studio Display deals

We haven't seen many Apple Studio Display deals, given the new monitor has only just launched. Stock is an issue for some retailers, which also means it's stuck close to the $1,599 starting price. Perhaps once this has stabilized, we'll see the first small discounts of $50 - $100. Whenever there is a discount, you'll be able to find it on our handy comparison chart below.

Is the Apple Studio Display a bit too expensive or does it fail to meet all your needs? We've tested many more screens and picked out some of the best monitors available today where you can find something more suitable.

And for those after something to play the latest games in the best quality possible without breaking the bank, our guide to the best cheap gaming monitors is also a good place to head next.