Three's 4G home broadband deals now come with TVs worth up to £499

When it comes to its 4G home broadband deals, Three is constantly offering different sales and promotions. Without any added bonuses, Three is already the leading 4G home internet provider and its latest offer sends it rocketing above the competition.

On both its 4G and 5G hubs, Three will offer not only unlimited broadband and the lowest prices on the market but right now, it will also throw in a TV with your purchase.

Go for the 4G hub and you'll get a 32-inch HD LG TV with a value of £249. Upgrade to the more powerful 5G hub and you'll get an even better 43in 4K LG TV worth £499. With both the 4G and 5G options, adding the TV only costs an extra £1 a month!

However, you can also get these hubs just on their own or, you can also include a Echo Show 5 or Google Nest Hub with your plan instead. Whichever version stands out to you, Three's 4G home broadband plans are blowing everything else out the water right now.

Three's bargain 4G home broadband deals:

Three 4G Hub + LG TV worth £249 | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £23 a month

The cheaper of the two options, Three's 4G hub comes with unlimited data for just £23 a month. At that price, you'll also get a 32-inch HD LG TV worth £249. That's a fantastic price for both the internet plan and TV, especially considering this same offer without the TV only costs £1 a month less. You can also get the 4G Hub with an included Echo Show 5 or Google Nest Hub.

Three 5G Hub + LG TV worth £499 | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £30 a month

If you live in an area that can get 5G connections, you can upgrade to Three's 5G Hub instead. This will cost an increased £30 a month but it's not just the hub and its speeds which gets better, so does the TV included. You'll jump up to a 43-inch 4K LG TV worth £499. Like the offer above, including the TV only costs £1 a month more, essentially getting you the £499 TV for just £24.

How does 4G Home Broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media, and working from home.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously, mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband, or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to have a phone line already.