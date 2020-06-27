Is 25Mb broadband fast enough to work from home?

If you're on the hunt for the best broadband deal then you'll need to know exactly how much is enough when it comes to broadband speeds. Is that 25Mb broadband magic mark the one to aim for when working from home?

You may be reliant on a decent internet connection for video conferencing, large file downloads and constant data use with your work from home connection. So will 25Mb be enough for you? Read on to find out everything you need to take into consideration when picking the best broadband option for your working from home setup.

Do I need 25Mb fast broadband?

To answer this question you'll first need to take a broadband speed test. Now we know what we've got. So the need to add more speed, or save money by having less, can be determined.

If you're looking at that 25Mb speed mark then you're going to be going for a fibre broadband connection. This is a good option as it'll future-proof you for faster speeds, right up to 1Gb.

Working from home can be a relatively low-bandwidth usage environment. If it's just you alone and you generally don't download massive files regularly and you do video streaming on its own with no other connection demands, then 25Mb should serve you well.

But if there is more than one of you on the line – working also, or perhaps living in the same home – then you'll likely need more speed. When you think that Netflix says you need a 25Mb minimum to stream UHD content, then you're going to need more than that if someone else is using that while you're working. Even a web page is, on average, 3Mb, so that bandwidth soon gets eaten up.

Should I go faster than a 25Mb line?

Essentially, if you want a stable connection that offers high-quality video streaming for Zoom calls and the like, then a 25Mb line is a minimum for you. Since the real-world speed you get will be less, this doesn't create a massive buffer of speed for anyone else using the bandwidth, or even you multitasking with that connection.

If you want to stream music, download a file and video chat then a 25Mb line may not serve you – especially at times when the connection is busy in your area.

What broadband is fast enough?

For a stable speed, with a nice buffer for multiple uses, then a speed nearer to the 50Mb mark and above is recommended for at home office use.

There are lots of options out there for you to check out, with hard wired superfast BT broadband or Virgin Media broadband offering speeds over 300Mb where available.

These can be pricey though so do consider which is best from the broader options out there. To get the cheapest but fastest in your area, we've taken the work out of searching for you in our fibre broadband deals feature.

