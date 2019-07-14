iRobot Roomba 960 robot vac is nearly £300 off for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Have we got an Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal for you: a whole £299.01 off the price of the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner, which means you can have your floors cleaned for you for just £499.99.

Considering the original price for the vac was £799, that's much easier on the wallet – in fact it's a drop of 37%, making this one of the best Prime Day deals we've come across in our travels so far.

iRobot Roomba 960 £799 £499 at Amazon

If you've been thinking of investing in a Roomba, Amazon has knocked 37% off this model for Prime Day. The Roomba 960 will make light work of pet hair, debris and grime, automatically adjust to suit different floors, and can be programmed to stay out of certain rooms.

A tidy home for less

You're getting your hands on a top-quality robot vac if you invest in the Roomba 960, there's no doubt about it. There's a 3-stage cleaning system on board here, with 5x the power of the Roomba 600 series.

The little gizmo will happily navigate itself around your home, and stay away from the areas you specify (if you don't want it wandering into the kitchen, for example).

The iRobot Roomba 960 can automatically adjust cleaning strength based on the dirt and dust it comes across, and it can automatically adapt its height too, so it's effective across multiple surfaces like carpets and hard floors.

Looking to suck harder?

If you're after the best of the best, iRobot's top-of-the-line robot vacuum cleaner has also been given a hefty discount too. It's a bit pricier, but promises a more complete sci-fi robot cleaning experience. Check this out:

iRobot Roomba 981 £828.24 £689.99 at Amazon

Roomba's top-end robot vacuum cleaner has received a £138 discount for Prime Day. It'll roam your floors for two hours on a single charge, automatically returning to its base to recharge when it's done, and has tangle-free extractors to prevent jams.

