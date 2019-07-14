Early Amazon Prime Day deal gets you an Echo Dot and Philips Hue bulbs for £51.99

Here's another fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal before the main event on July 15 and 16. This is a must-buy for smart home lovers, as it combines the Amazon Echo Dot with the Philips Hue Starter Kit for only £51.99.

This deal gives you a saving of £57.99, which means you're getting more than 50% off to bring the Alexa voice assistant and light automation into your shiny new smart home.

The perfect smart home starter pack

This deal is a great buy for anyone who already has an Amazon Echo product, especially if you're living in a house and have room to place an additional Echo Dot in your child's room or in the hallway.

However, we think it makes most sense for anyone who has been tentative about building their own smart home to date. That's because it's unbelievably cheap – so almost entirely risk-free – and brings what we consider to be two of the best smart home systems, Amazon's Alexa and Philips Hue smart lighting, into your home.

They're also two systems that are ideal for beginners, with plenty of simple, intuitive controls and opportunity to start out small with simple, voice-activated light settings rather than an all-singing, all-dancing living room disco.