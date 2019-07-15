The best projector deals you can get on Amazon Prime Day

If you're wanting to take your home cinema set-up to the next level, then you're probably going to need a good projector.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

While TVs are a better way to deliver true 4K HDR content, it's highly unlikely you're going to get a picture bigger than 75-inches – well, unless you're willing to spend a small fortune. That's where a good projector can come in handy.

Whether you want to splash Blu-ray movies across a large white wall, magnify your gaming experience, or throw photos and slides from a mobile device onto a 100-inch plus screen, a home cinema projector should be your first choice.

Luckily, there are plenty of great deals on projectors for Amazon Prime Day and we've gathered them all right here for your perusal.

(Image credit: BenQ) BenQ W1210ST 1080p Video Gaming CineHome Projector £778 £599 at Amazon

This is a great price for this short throw HD projector which boasts low input lag and a unique game mode. With £179 off, it's a must-have for gamers who want to take their experience to the next level.View Deal

(Image credit: Optoma) Optoma HD143X HDMI 3000 ANSI Lumens Projector £460.23 £379.99 at Amazon

There's 17% off this Optoma HD projector at Amazon, meaning you save £80.24. It comes with extended lamp life and a flexible zoom and throw ratio. You can also turn your projector into a smart display by connecting your smartphone or tablet with a single cable using MHL.View Deal

We'll be updating this list as more Amazon Prime Day deals are revealed.