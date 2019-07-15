The best projector deals you can get on Amazon Prime Day

If you're wanting to take your home cinema set-up to the next level, then you're probably going to need a good projector.
Sign up for Prime Day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.
While TVs are a better way to deliver true 4K HDR content, it's highly unlikely you're going to get a picture bigger than 75-inches – well, unless you're willing to spend a small fortune. That's where a good projector can come in handy.
Whether you want to splash Blu-ray movies across a large white wall, magnify your gaming experience, or throw photos and slides from a mobile device onto a 100-inch plus screen, a home cinema projector should be your first choice.
Luckily, there are plenty of great deals on projectors for Amazon Prime Day and we've gathered them all right here for your perusal.
BenQ W1210ST 1080p Video Gaming CineHome Projector
£778 £599 at Amazon
This is a great price for this short throw HD projector which boasts low input lag and a unique game mode. With £179 off, it's a must-have for gamers who want to take their experience to the next level.View Deal
Optoma GT1080E Full HD 1080p Projector
£587 £479.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering £107.01 off this Optoma short throw HD Projector – that's an 18% discount. It's easy to connect your multimedia via HDMI and even has a gaming mode. View Deal
Optoma HD143X HDMI 3000 ANSI Lumens Projector
£460.23 £379.99 at Amazon
There's 17% off this Optoma HD projector at Amazon, meaning you save £80.24. It comes with extended lamp life and a flexible zoom and throw ratio. You can also turn your projector into a smart display by connecting your smartphone or tablet with a single cable using MHL.View Deal
Optoma LV130 300 Lumens LED Projector
£239 £199.99 at Amazon
This ultra-compact portable LED projector from Optoma is currently discounted by 16%, meaning you save £39.91. It's not a huge saving but grabbing a projector for less than £200 is a bargain.View Deal
Optoma ML750e WXGA Ultra-portable lightweight LED Home Cinema Projector
£449.99 £369.99 at Amazon
Over on Amazon, you can save £80 on this Optoma LED Home Cinema Projector – that's 18% off. It's not the cheapest we've seen this projector to date but still a good deal.View Deal
Optoma UHD300X 4K UHD Projector:
£919 now £769.99
With a 4K resolution, HDR options and a powerful 2200 ANSI lumens brightness rating, this Optoma projector will turn your living room into a little slice of cinema heaven.View Deal
We'll be updating this list as more Amazon Prime Day deals are revealed.
- TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites to round up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that matter to you.