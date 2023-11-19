This 55-inch 4K TV for £149 is the Black Friday deal to beat this year

I'm telling you: we likely won't see a better TV deal than this on Black Friday. But, sadly, not everyone is going to be able to buy it.

That's because Amazon is asking wannabe buyers to register their interest in this 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV for £149 (was £549.99). Then, the retailer will let you know if you're one of the lucky few given the chance to buy it from November 22. Oh, and you also need to be a Prime member.

It's a lot of hoops to jump through, but I think it's definitely worth it as it's an absurdly low price for a smart TV of this size that also supports high-quality 4K resolution and HDR 10 to give you impressive overall image quality.

For a slightly smaller and cheaper option, you could also register your interest in this TCL SF540K 40-inch Full HD Fire TV down to £119 (was £239). It only offers full HD support but that's fine considering the smaller size that's best suited to a second screen in the kitchen or bedroom. Or, for those who aren't concerned with premium picture quality and just want to bag a bargain in this year's Black Friday deals.

Is the invite-only restriction a bit of a marketing trick in order to create a feeling of false scarcity? Almost certainly. Would I recommend you sign up anyway if you have a cheap TV on your Black Friday wishlist? Most definitely.

Invite-only Fire TV deals at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £549.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Amazon is launching a number of invite-only Black Friday deals this year, including this super-cheap 55-inch Fire TV. Picture quality is decent overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just button press or voice command away. We almost never see TVs of this size so low, so it's definitely one to register for ahead of time for the chance to buy from November 22.

TCL SF540K 40-inch Full HD Fire TV: was £239 now £119 at Amazon

Invite-only: This TCL SF540K Fire TV is another invite-only deal that's coming to this year's Black Friday sale at Amazon - and it's another I'd definitely register your interest in if you need a small and basic TV. At 40 inches and with just full HD support it's far from a premium model but it will serve you fine for infrequent viewing in the bedroom or kitchen - or if you aren't fussed about getting the very best picture quality. It's hard to argue with what you get for just under £120.

Silly gimmick aside, it's very unlikely that either of these TVs will be beaten on price and value for money this Black Friday. If you do want a fancier option, you should check out our comprehensive Black Friday TV deals hub that features all the latest offers on everything from cheap large-screen displays to high-end OLED TVs.

More of the best Black Friday deals